AMORY – Amory sophomore second baseman Macie Williams put the Lady Panthers on the right track in the first inning with her bases-clearing triple.
The hit set the Lady Panthers off to a 4-0 lead, and they cruised from there to the 8-3 division win over Smithville on Tuesday night. The win put Amory at 4-0 in division play and 13-6 overall, and the Lady Panthers officially clinched first place in their division with a 7-1 victory over Booneville on Thursday night.
“Macie had a big night at the plate, and that bases-clearing triple set the tone in the first. That’s tough to come back from that,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “The biggest thing tonight is that we hit some balls when we had to and had some big two-out hits.”
After working around a leadoff hit from Smithville’s Tara Parham in the top of the inning, the Lady Panthers loaded the bases in the bottom half with a hit off the center field wall by Connor Stevens, a walk to Addie Bunch and a base hit to left by Reese Griffith.
Williams ripped her triple down the right field line and made it 3-0 with one swing, and Maggie Kate Cummings grounded out to second to drive her in.
The Lady Panthers added a run in every inning from there except the bottom of the fifth. In the second, Laney Howell and Emma Walker had hits and were aided by a Smithville error in the outfield, and Stevens hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.
Williams hit her second triple with one out in the third and came home on Cummings’ sac fly, and Griffith had a two-out RBI single in the fourth after hits by Howell, Stevens and Bunch.
Bunch also picked up an RBI hit in the sixth after Asia Ivy reached on an error and Stevens had her third hit of the night.
“Connor (Stevens) had some big hits and played pretty good defense, and Addie (Bunch) had some big hits after her,” Pace said. “Smithville will be there, and I don’t know who will catch them, but it never fails that Hamilton and them will be there.”
The Lady Noles scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth. Tristin Price and Chloe Summerford each singled and Kaleigh Ann Prince reached on an error to load the bases. Annie Brooke Morgan hit a sac fly to bring in the first run, then Tara Parham singled to right to drive in two more. Howell hauled in a deep fly ball in center field off the bat of Orlandria Smith to end the inning.
Parham had three of Smithville’s eight hits.