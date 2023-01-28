AMORY – Nothing came easy for the Amory Lady Panthers, but they did not let that deter them in Friday’s division matchup against Aberdeen. Amory overcame its own mistakes throughout the night to clinch a 48-43 overtime win.
“We came back when I subbed my starters back in, and I feel like that gave us the momentum to close things out and finish the game strong,” Amory coach Chelsea Garrett said.
The two teams swapped buckets to start the game, but Sammiyah Burroughs helped the Lady Bulldogs gain a 7-4 lead after knocking down a three-pointer. Amory answered back with a 7-0 run led by Asia Ivy, Ashanti Smith and Adrianna Buckingham.
The first quarter ended with Aberdeen trailing 11-10 after a three-pointer from Kareanea Hayes. Ivy scored the first two baskets for the Lady Panthers to extend Amory’s lead to 15-12 to begin the second, but a three-pointer by Hayes tied things up with 3:50 remaining.
Gabrielle Holliday put in a basket to give Aberdeen a 19-17 lead before Amory closed the quarter out with a 6-0 run with baskets from Ivy, Madison Sykes and Jolie Kate Cox. Ivy put in a basket to add to Amory’s lead to start the third, but the Lady Bulldogs responded with an 8-0 run led by Holliday and Taliyah Cunningham to take a 27-25 lead.
Free throws by Jadynce Leal and Lauryn Gillon helped Amory take a two-point lead with under three minutes left in the quarter. The Lady Panthers headed into the fourth with a 32-31 lead after a basket by Leal.
“Those girls know what their roles are, and I think that they executed it pretty well,” Garrett said. “I told them that I needed them to play defense because everything else would open up if they played defense.”
A three-pointer from Leal and a free throw by Ivy gave Amory a 36-31 lead in the fourth, and Smith added to the score with a layup. The Lady Bulldogs answered back with a 6-0 run led by Burroughs, Holliday and Sereniti McMillian to tie the game at 38-38 with 1:08 remaining, forcing overtime.
Smith scored the first three points for Amory in overtime, but Burroughs answered by knocking down a three-pointer to tie things up at 41-41 with 1:50 remaining. Holliday followed with a fast-break layup to give Aberdeen the lead.
With 46 seconds left, Cox was fouled from behind the arc, and she knocked down all three free throws to give Amory a 44-43 lead. Ivy sealed the win by scoring back-to-back layups in the closing seconds.
“Those free throws were clutch, and she (Cox) really stepped up for a freshman, so I was proud of her,” Garrett said.
Ivy and Smith led the way for Amory with 13 points each, while Holliday finished with 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Burroughs also tallied 11 points for Aberdeen in the loss.
(B) Amory 65, Aberdeen 46
When the Bulldogs started to find a groove in their offense in the third, the Amory Panthers knew that they needed to apply more pressure to close things out.
Amory did just that to clinch its sixth division victory in a 65-46 win on Friday.
“I told the guys that the third quarter was really on me because we tried to switch things up and work on some other defensive coverages that we’ll probably need to play later on,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “(Tallie) Webber’s a good offensive player, and he attacked us a few times to give Aberdeen some momentum. We got tested in a game that could’ve gone either way, but I’m proud of the way that we responded.
Baskets from Kanye Stevenson, DeAndre Blair and CD Bolton helped Amory take a 10-0 lead and forced Aberdeen to call a timeout. Webber scored the Bulldogs’ first points of the game by knocking down a three-pointer.
Amory went into the second with a 17-3 lead after a pair of layups by Quaid Johnson and a three-pointer by Ty Hester. The Panthers’ lead grew to 28-8 after another three-pointer by Hester, and Amare Brown added to the score with a three-pointer of his own.
The Bulldogs went into the half down 31-13 after a three-pointer by Webber. A 10-4 run for the Panthers gave them their biggest lead of the game at 41-17, but Aberdeen answered back as multiple baskets from Webber and Rodney Williams cut the score down to 12 points late in the quarter.
The Panthers closed the win out by outscoring Aberdeen 21-16 in the final quarter.
Brown finished with a team-high 20 points, while Bolton added 17 points in the win. Webber notched a game-high 27 points for the Bulldogs.
