AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers refused to have their Senior Night spoiled, evading a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to pick up a narrow 40-35 victory over Smithville on Friday.
“We got off to a really good start and things were going our way, but we got stagnant later on in the game,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We made a lot of errors, but fortunately, we did make some plays at the end to seal the victory for us.”
Laney Howell, Jayda Sims and Ashanti Smith dropped in baskets to give the Lady Panthers a 9-2 lead with 3:43 left in the quarter. Smithville called a timeout to try and stunt Amory’s hot start, but after the timeout, the Lady Panthers took a double-digit lead at 12-2 on a three-pointer by Sims.
Kamilah Ware responded with a three of her own to cut the lead down to seven late in the quarter. Amory went on a 9-0 run with multiple buckets from Howell and Smith to push the lead up to 21-5.
Mikayla Wall knocked down a pair of free throws with three seconds left in the first to cut the score down to 21-7 heading into the second.
The Lady Noles found their footing in the second quarter as they began to cut into the big lead. Orlandria Smith got Smithville started with a layup, and Mary Haley Hood followed with a free throw to trim the score to 23-10.
Smith cashed in on another layup, plus the foul, to make it a 10-point game, and a pair of free throws from Wall cut the lead down to single digits at 23-15. A basket by Asia Ivy quickly pushed Amory’s lead back up to double figures, but a floater by Smith sent the Lady Noles into halftime down 25-17.
After that tough second quarter, the Lady Panthers regained their feel in the third as a 7-0 run led by Ivy, Sims and Ashanti Smith increased the lead to 32-17. Smithville answered the run with a 6-0 run on buckets from Orlandria Smith and Wall to trim the lead to nine with 2:28 left in the quarter.
Tristin Price drained a three, and Hood cashed in on a free throw to cut the score to 34-27. The Lady Panthers headed into the fourth quarter up 36-27 after Ivy knocked down a mid-range jumper.
Smithville had a fiery start to the final quarter as buckets from Smith and Price put the Lady Noles within six points. Ware drilled a big three-pointer to cut the score to 36-33, forcing Amory to call a timeout with six minutes left in the game.
After the timeout, Smith drove to the basket and laid the ball in, making it a one-point game. Howell extended the Lady Panthers’ lead to 38-35 after knocking down a pair of free throws late in the quarter, and Sims secured the win with a floater in the closing two minutes.
“Going forward, we’ve got to do a better job at closing games and understanding personnel,” Newell said. “My seniors have been good to me all season, and hopefully, they can come together and make a strong run in the playoffs.”
Sims finished with a team-high 10 points for the Lady Panthers. For Smithville, Smith notched a game-high 15 points in the loss.
(B) Amory 80, Smithville 42
It was a fun night for the Amory Panthers as they had no problem taking down Smithville for a dominant 80-42 blowout win on Friday.
“I can’t say enough about Gray (Thornton) and Charleston (Wallace),” Pearson said. “They’ve been pillars of our program over the past six years, and it’s been a pleasure to watch them grow. They’re great examples on and off the court, and I hope these younger guys realize all the work that they put in and try to follow in their footsteps.”
It was a seesaw affair early in the first as both teams traded the lead. The Panthers got a little bit of separation after a pair of layups from Gray Thornton and Kanye Stevenson gave them a 7-4 lead.
Shortly after, Stevenson knocked down a three-pointer to give Amory a six-point lead late in the quarter. Clay Tacker responded with a mid-range jump shot, and a bucket by Chandler Woodham trimmed the lead down to 10-8.
Charleston Wallace nailed a three to give the Panthers a 13-8 lead going into the second quarter.
Amory looked to push the tempo a little more in the second, which allowed them to take a quick 19-9 lead with 6:47 left in the quarter after buckets from Wallace and Isiah Smith.
The Noles cut the lead back down to single digits with a layup by Jordan Neese, but CD Bolton cashed in on a three to give Amory a 22-11 lead. Braylin Hill and Neese scored on quick layups to eat into the Panthers’ double-digit lead, but Bolton answered again with back-to-back buckets, extending the lead to 32-17.
Amory went into halftime up 35-20 after baskets from Allen Dobbs and DeAndre Blair.
The Panthers continued to roll in the third as six straight points by Stevenson increased their lead to 42-22 with 5:31 left in the quarter. Woodham, Barker O’Brian and Brayden Rowland tried to give Smithville a spark with buckets, but a 9-0 run for Amory pushed the score to 57-28 late in the quarter.
Wallace sent the Panthers into the final period with a 59-32 lead after cashing in a layup.
Amory’s dominant third quarter showing carried over into the fourth as Bolton started the quarter by knocking down a three, and Wallace hammered in a dunk to give the Panthers a 64-32 lead.
A 7-0 run with baskets from Stevenson, Amare Brown and Blair continued Amory’s hot streak and gave them a 37-point lead. The Panthers did not stop there as they made another 7-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 78-36 after Smith finished on an alley-oop layup.
Barker and Lane O’Brian put in baskets for the Noles in the closing seconds, but that was all she wrote as Amory grabbed the Senior Night win.
Wallace finished with a game-high 18 points, while Bolton tallied 14 points for the Panthers. Stevenson contributed 12 points in the win.
For Smithville, Rowland and Woodham both finished with eight points in the loss.