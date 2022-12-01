After falling 2-0 to Ridgeland in the second half, the Amory Lady Panthers battled back to tie the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw last Tuesday afternoon.
“Our girls did a great job of fighting back after going down 2-0,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We always talk about how 2-0 is the most dangerous score in soccer and how if we are up or down 2-0, we must get the next goal.”
After a scoreless first half, the Lady Titans quickly gained a 1-0 lead after scoring a goal at the 49-minute mark. Nine minutes later, Ridgeland found the net again to go up 2-0 in the second.
The Lady Panthers quickly responded as Emma Gore set up Christi Carol Smith for a goal to cut into the lead. Ellie Baker followed by putting in the game-tying goal during the 74-minute mark.
“Mylie (Williams), Christi Carol, Ellie and Emma (Gore) created some good opportunities for us in the attack,” Clayton said. “Maggie (Glenn), Riley (Todd) and Payton (Ford) did well in preventing them from having passing lanes in the midfield. On our back line, Alexy (Smith), Christi Carol, Emma Pinkerton and Madeline Myers are getting better every game, and Annabelle (Holman) has been great in the goal.”
(B) Ridgeland 4, Amory 1
The Amory Panthers had their backs against the ropes early but still managed to stay competitive in a 4-1 loss to Ridgeland last Tuesday.
“Our boys are getting better every week, and we’ve played a pretty challenging schedule so far,” Clayton said. “We are improving and getting into better positions each time. We’re very excited to see what these teams can do when we get to division games.”
Nine minutes into the game, Ridgeland jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Panthers responded with 15 minutes remaining in the first half as Cayden Smith found the net to cut the lead.
“Cayden has been really strong on the ball, and he created some good moments in the attack,” Clayton said. “He had an amazing goal where he beat three defenders on the dribble and arched a shot over the goalkeeper to the back post.”
The Titans opened up the second half with a goal to gain a 3-1 lead five minutes into the half. Ridgeland scored its final goal at the 50-minute mark on a free kick.
“One of our leaders on the back line, Sam Black, was out sick for this game, so Keith (Byars) and Sutton (Payne) stepped up to anchor our back line,” Clayton said. “Kyle (Dykes) and Ethan (Reeves) both played well as our outside backs, and Noah (Coker) emerged as our leader in the midfield. We played a committee of players in the outside midfield, and Cayden (Smith) and Walker (Mitchell) have been solid for us up top.”
