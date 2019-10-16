AMORY/MABEN – The Amory Lady Panthers fought back in Game 2 against Vardaman to sweep that Class I second-round playoff series last Tuesday night with 13-3 and 11-10 victories but fell in the third round on Friday and Saturday at East Webster.
The Lady Panthers lost Game 1 9-1 but rallied for an 11-9 win in Game 2 before also coming back and falling in extras 10-9 in Game 3 to the Lady Wolverines.
“I told them that what’s special about them is that if it’s the last year of slow-pitch, we all go out together,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “I know it’s not a win, but to come here in a hostile environment and win one game with a chance to win the second, that says a lot about you.”
Friday/Saturday: Amory forces three games with Lady Wolverines
Amory’s lone run in the 9-1 Game 1 loss came off an Emma Walker solo homer on Friday afternoon, and they trailed 3-0 when Game 2 was called for rain and postponed to Saturday.
“When we got off the bus today, we didn’t expect to be here right now. They showed some heart. A fly ball or groundball here earlier in the game, and we may not have been in this situation, but there’s a lot of heart in this group,” Pace said. “Their girl throws it pretty well, but we made some adjustments and started hitting it some. That’s a good team.”
Trailing 3-0 as the home team, Amory promptly cut the lead to one on Connor Stevens’ two-run homer in the bottom of the first. They tied it in the second on Cassidy Simmons’ leadoff bomb and went up 4-3 on Stevens’ second homer in the third.
East Webster took a 6-4 lead in the top of the fourth and rolled out to a 9-4 advantage the next inning.
The Lady Panthers made their Game 2 comeback in one inning in the bottom of the sixth. Maggie Kate Cummings and Reese Griffith had back-to-back singles, then Simmons drew a walk. Karsen Sanders reached on an error, and Macie Williams hit a fielder’s choice to bring in runs. A pair of runs came on another error, then Emma Walker hit an RBI single to tie the game at 9-9.
Stevens was intentionally walked, but Addie Bunch reached on a fielder’s choice and Cummings on an error to make it 11-9. The Lady Wolverines went three up, three down in the seventh with the help of a double play.
In Game 3, Walker blasted a solo shot leading off to make it 1-0 in the top of the first, and Bunch added an RBI double in the top of the third.
East Webster didn’t get it going until the bottom of that inning when they went up 3-2, but Amory answered on back-to-back RBI singles from Laney Howell and Madison Kirkpatrick. The Lady Wolverines had a big four-run inning in the fourth to go up 8-4 and extended that to 9-4 in the fifth.
The Lady Panthers clawed back with one run in the sixth on a Walker RBI single and tied the game in the seventh. With two outs, Simmons and McKinley Dean blasted back-to-back solo shots to get to within one, and after hits by Williams and Howell, a run came home on Kirkpatrick’s fielder’s choice to make it 8-8.
Amory held East Webster in the bottom of the seventh, and Stevens hit her third homer of the day with one out in the eighth to take a 9-8 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, three errors, a double and an intentional walk led to two East Webster runs and a walkoff for the Lady Wolverines.
Tuesday: Lady Panthers make comeback in Game 2 for sweep
Clutch hitting is the difference between going to the next round or having a season end. Addie Bunch’s single in the top of the seventh inning of Game 2 secured the Lady Panthers’ sweep of Vardaman.
Connor Stevens got the Lady Panthers on the board with a solo homer to open their 13-3 Game 1 win.
Macie Williams brought Reese Griffith home with an RBI double, and Asia Ivy came home on an RBI single by Laney Howell for a 3-0 lead. Williams scored on Madison Kirkpatrick’s double, and Emma Walker cleared the bases with a double of her own for a 6-0 lead. Stevens’ double to left scored Walker.
Williams’ single and Howell’s sac fly brought home two more runs in the third. Walker’s three-run homer to center put the Lady Panthers up 12-0. Stevens made it back-to-back homers for the Lady Panthers with a solo shot to go up 13-0.
The Lady Rams scored all three of their runs in Game 1 in the fourth.
In Game 2, the Lady Rams put up a 6-0 lead after the first two innings before Amory got on the board in the top of the third.
Kirkpatrick got the Lady Panthers on the board with a triple and came home on an error with one out in the third. Walker got a double to deep right, and Stevens was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second. Maggie Kate Cummings’ slapper brought Walker home to cut the lead to 6-2.
In the bottom of the third, the Lady Rams took a 7-2 lead, and a two-run homer stretched the lead to 10-2 in the fourth.
Amory started its comeback in the sixth when Williams reached with a long double and came home on a Howell RBI single. Howell scored thanks to a Walker double, and Kirkpatrick was brought home with a single by Addie Bunch that loaded the bases. Cummings blasted a grand slam to cut the lead to 10-9.
“They had us down 10-2 and had a chance to leave us here. (Maggie Kate) Cummings had a grand slam, and she hit it well,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “Addie (Bunch) came up with the game-tying and go-ahead runs. I guess that’s what you want this time of year.”
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Kirkpatrick reached with a single, and the bases were loaded thanks to Walker drawing a walk and Stevens getting a free pass. Bunch had her big hit with a two-run single to take an 11-10 lead.
Kirkpatrick made a stellar falling catch to begin the bottom of the seventh and also got the final out to secure the Lady Panthers’ series win.
