AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers had no problem clinching their third division win of the season after defeating Aberdeen in a 3-0 sweep on Thursday night.
Amory took the first set in a 25-8 victory, the second set 25-10 and completed the sweep on a 25-14 victory in the third set.
“I’m just happy that we are first place in our division and that we haven’t had to miss any games so we could be in this position,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set after Keionna Thompson got the first ace of the game. Emarie Boddie, Ella Grace Phillips and Sasha Burdine each had kills that extended Amory’s lead to 21-8 as they pulled away from the Lady Bulldogs. Boddie sealed the set win for the Lady Panthers with a kill.
The Lady Bulldogs took the lead to start the second set after a kill by Karenea Hayes, but the lead was short-lived as Amory took a 3-1 lead after a kill from Burdine and an ace from Kami Wilf. A big block by Boddie and a kill from Phillips gave the Lady Panthers momentum as their lead increased to 7-1.
The Lady Bulldogs made a run of their own, cutting the lead to 12-7 on a kill from Taliyah Cunningham in the second set. Amory bounced back and took a double-digit lead after an ace from Kinzie Marchetti and back-to-back kills from Boddie put the Lady Panthers up 18-7 in the set. With all the momentum in the world, the Lady Panthers closed out the set on a kill from Wilf.
Both teams went at it early in the third set, trading leads and tying the score multiple times. An ace from Phillips gave the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead, but after a few Amory errors, Aberdeen took a 3-2 lead with a kill from Sereniti McMillian. Back-to-back aces from Wilf and a kill by Burdine gave the Lady Panthers an 8-4 advantage.
Amory’s lead expanded to 18-10 in the set after a pair of kills from Wilf and Burdine and a Phillips’ ace. The Lady Panthers put the game away on back-to-back aces from Wilf.
“We had a really good week of practicing our hits,” Ashford said. “We’re trying to work on some extra things to get us ready for playoff time, and I’ve been telling the girls to call hits that they normally don’t call so we can get used to doing it. It worked pretty well this game, and I’m proud of my girls for getting out of their comfort zone and accepting the challenge of calling hits that they don’t normally hit.”
The Lady Panthers finished the game with a total of 40 kills in the win. Phillips had 13 kills and four aces, Burdine had 12 kills, Wilf had three kills and six aces and Boddie contributed seven kills.
For the Lady Bulldogs, McMillian, Cunningham and Hayes each had three kills.