SMITHVILLE - The Amory Lady Panthers started their playoff journey with a bang, using their hot hitting and eight combined strikeouts from Anna Claire Harris and Ella Grace Phillips to run rule Amanda Elzy in back-to-back 12-0 and 15-0 wins last Tuesday.
“We knew coming into it that there was going to be a little different atmosphere,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “I told the girls to lock in, make adjustments and be disciplined, and I think the girls locked in.”
Game 1: Amory 12, Amanda Elzy 0
Harris got the start for Amory and got a leadoff strikeout, while a quick ground out was followed by a single. That runner was caught stealing second base to end the inning.
Maggie Kate Cummings’s leadoff double got Amory started, and Bess Boykin followed up with an RBI single. Ella Grace Phillips and Karsen Sanders added two more runs before Amanda Elzy got back-to-back outs.
Marion Lockhart and Samone Burdine hit back-to-back RBIs before Julianna Simmons’s home run added two more runs to Amory’s lead before Amanda Elzy picked up the final out.
Amory got two quick outs to start the second before Harris ended the inning with a strikeout. Boykin led off the second with a bang, scoring off an error, while Phillips followed up with a double. Harris picked up a base hit and came home on a double by Audrey Kate McComb before Amanda Elzy closed out the second.
Amory kept its mojo going on defense in the third with back-to-back strikeouts from Harris.
“Our two pitchers (Harris and Phillips) have really done their part defensively for us,” Seger said. “They’re out here, they’re gritty and they play ball and go from one thing to another. They know they’ve got each other’s back, and that’s a big deal.”
After a leadoff ground out, Cummings hit a triple and scored on Boykin’s sac fly. Phillips’s double restarted the hot bats, while a triple from Sanders and a single by Harris followed, but back-to-back outs stranded pinch runner Ella Gray. The fourth inning began with two quick outs before a high flyout ended the game.
Game 2: Amory 15, Amanda Elzy 0
Ella Grace Phillips got the start in Game 2 and got back-to-back strikeouts before a flyout ended the frame. Amory picked up where they left off at the plate as Cummings’s single was followed by a base hit by Boykin to open the scoring. Phillips’s double and Harris’s triple added to Amory’s lead.
“When they saw the fastball, they locked in and executed,” Seger said. “A lot of these weren’t errors. They were hits, and I’m proud of how they did it.”
McComb was hit by a pitch and came home along with Harris on a base hit by Marion Lockhart. Samone Burdine and Cummings kept things going with back-to-back RBI doubles before a ground out ended the inning.
Phillips picked up where she left off in the circle, sandwiching a groundout in between strikeouts for another scoreless inning. Harris’s fly brought Ella Gray home, and McComb’s RBI single brought her home.
Burdine’s RBI triple scored two more runs, and Simmons followed with an RBI single. A Sanders screamer down the line kept it going before a ground out ended the inning. Amory’s defense got back-to-back groundouts in the third before Phillips got her fifth strikeout of the game to secure the sweep.
