NETTLETON – The Amory Panthers had a dominant outing at the plate, outhitting Aberdeen 13-1 in their 20-0 victory last Tuesday.
“We’ve got a really strong JV team, and they’re always ready when their numbers are called,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “We have a very deep team, and I tell them all the time to just be patient and wait for their turn. Those girls did a very good job of coming in focused, and our starters did a good job of reentering to get those last three outs on defense.”
Trinity Harris gave the Lady Bulldogs a quick burst with a single to center field. Harris went on to steal second and third base, but back-to-back outs closed out the inning for Aberdeen.
The Lady Panthers put up seven runs on the board in the first as Karsen Sanders drove in the first two runs with a double to left field after Emarie Boddie and Ella Phillips got on base. Anna Claire Harris followed with an RBI single and stole second, and Bess Boykin followed with an RBI single of her own.
After Audrey Kate McComb drew a walk and stole second base, Boykin added to Amory’s lead after stealing home. The Lady Panthers’ lead grew to 7-0 after Julianna Simmons hit an RBI triple, while Maggie Kate Cummings followed with an RBI single.
Amory’s defense went three-up, three-down in the second with Phillips striking out two to add to her total. Phillips led the bottom of the second off with a double to right field, and Ella Gray entered as her courtesy runner.
Sanders kept Amory’s momentum going with an RBI triple, and Harris followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 9-0. Boykin and Harris both came home on errors, and Simmons hit an RBI single to score McComb after she got on base.
Amory got a boost from their underclassman to increase the score to 20-0 in the second as Mak McAlester hit a two-run triple, while Erynn Boddie followed with an RBI single. Mylie Williams hit a two-run single to right field, while Marion Lockhart and Catherine Payne hit RBI doubles to close out the inning.
Jayla Riddle opened the third by cracking one out to the outfield, but Harris made a diving catch at left field for the first out of the inning. D’Angel Fears drew a walk on the next at-bat and stole second and third base before Phillips pitched back-to-back strikeouts to seal the win.
Phillips pitched a one-hitter and struck out six in the win.
“Ella Grace (Phillips) dominated and when she dials in, she’s focused and gritty,” Seger said. It doesn’t matter the situation she’s in, she wants to throw strikes and produces outs.”
