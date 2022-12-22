AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers’ undefeated streak in their division continues as they head into Christmas break with a 5-0 division record after an 8-0 victory over Vardaman on Friday.
“Our girls did a great job of spreading the field and found openings to play into,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We have to be a little sharper on our first touches, but our movement and spacing are improving. We were able to get a nice lead and that allowed our younger girls to get some minutes.”
It took Amory just a minute into the game to find the net as Payton Ford set up Mylie Williams for a goal. Four minutes later, Riley Todd scored her first goal of the afternoon to add to the Lady Panthers’ lead.
Amory gained a 4-0 lead after Emma Gore found the back of the net and then proceeded to set up Ford for a goal two minutes later. Todd put in her second goal at the 15th minute, and Christi Carol Smith followed with a goal on a penalty kick to increase the score to 6-0.
At the 31st-minute mark, Todd set up Williams for her second goal of the game, and Todd closed the game out with a goal four minutes later to secure the hat trick.
“We did a good job of putting shots on goal and following up shots,” Clayton said. “Mylie (Williams) and Riley (Todd) did a great job of crashing the goal, and our defense kept them out of our defensive third for most of the night.”
(B) Amory 5, Vardaman 0
The Amory Panthers managed to effectively attack what Vardaman’s defense gave them, cruising to a 5-0 win on Friday night.
“Our boys played well in the buildup, but we’ve still got some things to improve on in the attacking third,” Clayton said. “We’re creating some good opportunities, but we have to be better at getting shots off and getting them to the correct part of the goal.”
Seven minutes into the game, Dylan Thompson put the ball in position for Sam Black to score, giving the Panthers an early lead. Cayden Smith headed his first goal of the night in to give Amory a 2-0 lead before halftime.
At the 59th minute, Smith found the net again on an assist from Black, increasing the Panthers’ lead to 3-0. A pair of late goals from Sutton Payne and Smith sealed the win for Amory.
“Cayden (Smith) had a great set-piece goal tonight, and (Drew) Blair made a couple of big saves,” Clayton said. “Sam (Black) and Ben (Gault) played some great corners, and we were pretty solid on the backline. They played a low line in the defense, which allowed our midfield to have a lot of space to move forward into the attacking third. This was a big division win for us going into Christmas break.”
