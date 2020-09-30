AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers had one of their biggest tests of the season, battling to the wire in a 3-1 loss to Saltillo last Tuesday night.
Amory won the first set 25-9 but saw Saltillo bounce back to take the next three by scores of 25-14, 26-24 and 25-23.
“They definitely were a great team, a more developed team than some we have been playing, and we were able to compete with them,” Amory coach Mandy Ragon said. “I told the girls that it’s how we react to this game and how we move forward that matters. We are looking to set our goals high, make a run in playoffs and learn from this game and use it to our advantage.”
Amory took the lead at 5-4 in the first set and started dominating midway through, going on a 15-0 run before clinching the 25-9 win.
Saltillo returned the favor in the second set, taking the lead midway through and cruising to the 25-14 win.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the third set but saw Saltillo come back and take the lead at 14-13. The two battled back and forth in the closing points as Amory tied it up at 24-24 before the Lady Tigers took the last two points and the set, 26-24.
The fourth set was also back and forth as Amory tied it at 23-23 after a Jillian Cox ace, but once again Saltillo won the final two points to take the set 25-23 and secure the win in the match.
Digging a hole
“We definitely played hard. I hated we got ourselves in that situation because I kept reminding them in the third set that it was 10-2, and they came back and beat us,” Ragon said. “I can point out things like serving errors, coverage errors and things like that, but we dug ourselves a hole with our own mistakes, and they would attack and get the point.”
Katherine Cooke finished with eight kills, followed by Amaya Trimble’s seven. Trimble also had three aces, and Jenia Bolton, Sasha Burdine and Ella Phillips had four kills each.
“Kat (Cooke) did a great job. She plays all the way around and had some awesome hits, but also some digs that kept us in play,” Ragon said. “Amaya (Trimble) came out with her serves not all there, but the last couple of sets, she was able to really get some big points. Our serves helped us keep in the game, and Kami (Wilf) had some big serves and sets. We had Jenia (Bolton) tonight on the front, and she had great blocks and some kills. I was proud of the way we attacked.”