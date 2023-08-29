RIPLEY – The Amory Lady Panthers gained some momentum in the first set against Ripley but after a tough second set, they had a hard time getting that momentum back, falling 3-1 in their first division game of the season last Monday.
The Lady Panthers pulled out a narrow 25-23 win in the first set and lost the next three sets 25-9, 25-17 and 25-23.
“Everyone’s just kind of in their heads,” Amory assistant coach Shuntina Roberts said. “I could blame it on the practice, but we have practice every day of the week, so they should’ve known the sets. It was a lot of little simple things that we weren’t doing like not watching tips, not going after the ball and waiting for someone else to go after it. It was just simple mistakes that we couldn’t pull out of, and we just made a habit of it during the game.”
Marion Lockhart opened things up with a kill, while Ella Grace Phillips added a kill and a block to give Amory a 5-1 lead in the first. The Lady Panthers’ lead continued to grow after Phillips’s ace put them up 10-4, but Ripley started to chip away at the lead midway through the set.
With the score tied at 13-13, multiple kills from Phillips and Adriana Buckingham gave Amory a 17-13 lead and forced Ripley to call a timeout. Madison Sykes’s block added to Amory’s lead, but Ripley battled back to make it a one-point game at 20-19, forcing Amory to use a timeout.
Syke’s kill and back-to-back aces from Emmy Millender gave the Lady Panthers a four-point lead after the timeout, but Ripley answered back to make it a one-point game again. Buckingham closed out the back-and-forth set with a block.
The Lady Panthers started off the second set well as Buckingham and Cassidy Talley had kills to keep things close at 3-3. Five straight Ripley points helped them take control and extend the score to 13-5 before Millender’s kill ended Amory’s drought.
Ripley’s lead continued to grow as they gained a double-digit lead at 16-6. Mia Thompson tried to get something going for the Lady Panthers with a kill, but the Lady Tigers had all the momentum to finish the set out.
In the third set, multiple kills from Phillips kept the Lady Panthers afloat as they gained an 8-4 lead. Thompson’s ace added to Amory’s lead, but Ripley responded with five straight points to tie the set at 10-10.
The Lady Tigers’ lead grew to 17-11 before Thompson’s kill ended their run. Kills from Talley, Buckingham and Phillips chipped into Ripley’s lead, but the Lady Tigers closed things out with a kill.
Ripley held a small lead throughout the early portion of the fourth set, but Amory took a 12-10 lead with a kill from Buckingham. The Lady Tigers answered back with six straight points, forcing Amory to call a timeout.
The Lady Panthers battled back to tie the score and take a 17-16 lead after kills from Phillips and Buckingham. Back-to-back kills from Phillips added to Amory’s lead, but Ripley came back to gain a 23-21 lead. Lockhart tried to shift the momentum back Amory’s way, but Ripley sealed the win with a kill.
“We’ll go and practice to try and clean up all the mistakes that we made in this game,” Roberts said. “We want to perfect everything and try to build on top of that, so hopefully, our next division game will be better than this one.”
Phillips led the way with 16 kills, while Buckingham added six and Lockhart tallied five. Millender also added a pair of kills and three aces.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.