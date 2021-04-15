KOSSUTH – The Amory Lady Panthers were swept by Kossuth in Division 1-3A play to get handed their first losses in the division this week.
Kossuth shut out Amory 7-0 last Tuesday, then the Lady Panthers tied the game early on Thursday but saw the Lady Aggies score in the fifth to take the lead.
“We came out with good intentions, had the focus and put two runs on them,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “They answered right back, and it was a 0-0 ballgame there for the longest, but the bottom of the fifth, we didn’t hit our spots, had some errors and misplays. Those things happen back-to-back and stretched the lead out a little bit.”
Amory took an early 2-0 lead on Thursday when Maggie Kate Cummings reached on an error, and her pinch runner Bess Boykin scored on a wild pitch later in the inning. Macie Williams had a base hit, and Reese Griffith sacrificed both runners over for Karsen Sanders to drive in Williams for the second run with her RBI single.
The Lady Aggies returned the favor to tie the game in the bottom half, putting the first two on with a double and an error and scoring on a pair of RBI groundouts.
Julianna Simmons’ one-out single was stranded in the third, and both teams went down in order for the next two innings.
Ella Phillips singled with one out in the top of the fifth but was also stranded, and Kossuth cashed in on the two go-ahead runs in the bottom half.
A walk and a hit by pitch put the first two on, and an error on a fielder’s choice on a bunt loaded them up. A fielder’s choice got the out at second but allowed a run to score for the Lady Aggies to take the lead, and they brought three more runs home on an error, a wild pitch and back-to-back hits.
Amory got a run back in the sixth inning when Macie Williams led off with a hit and got to second on a misplay in the outfield. She came in to score when the Kossuth catcher attempted a pickoff and sailed the throw over third base to cut it to 6-3.
In the seventh, Simmons grabbed her second hit of the night but a quick double play ended the game.
Griffith allowed no earned runs and just one hit in the start, walking three and striking out one. Phillips allowed two hits in relief as Amory outhit Kossuth 6-3 in the loss.
“I’m proud of our girls because we had more hits tonight than on Tuesday,” Seger said. “It was just that we have to get to the point where all season long, we have been really good from start to finish, putting the big hits and big numbers up, but we also have to learn to adjust when we’re not doing that in the beginning. We have to stay through the ballgame, stay focused and play from start to finish. That’s been our thing all year long.”
Amory continues division play against Nettleton this week.
“That’s a big series, and we will bounce back,” Seger said. “We need to peak at the right time. We have been winning some big games, but we can’t let this affect what we’re going to do the rest of division play because we have four division games left that will be tough. We have to regroup, readjust and get back at it because this team is better than that.”