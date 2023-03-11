SMITHVILLE – The Amory Lady Panthers put on a show at the plate in the seventh inning, scoring five runs to get the upper hand over Smithville in a 10-6 victory.
“The girls exploded, and that’s what we’ve been waiting around for them to do,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “They stayed locked in during those times when Smithville came back, and they played as a team. We had girls from top to bottom stepping up, and that’s what you want in those positions.”
A leadoff bomb from Emarie Boddie set the tone for the Lady Panthers as they jumped out to an early lead. Amory gained a 2-0 lead in the third after Ella Grace Phillips got an RBI on a ground out, but Smithville answered back to take the lead in the bottom of the inning.
After Makenzie Adams picked up a base hit and Hallie Benson drew a walk, Kelby Seales stepped in and hit an RBI single to bring courtesy runner Isabelle Summerford home. A passed ball allowed Seales and Benson to advance to second and third, and Andi Kate Holloway followed by bringing both runners him with an RBI single to center field.
Audrey Kate McComb drew a walk to start the top of the fourth, and she made her way around the bases and scored on an error to tie things up at 3-3. The Lady Panthers added to their lead in the fifth inning as Maggie Kate Cummings kicked things off with a double to left field.
Phillips followed with a double of her own to bring home courtesy runner Mylie Williams. Erynn Boddie came in as a courtesy runner for Phillips, and she found her way home, scoring on another Smithville error to put Amory up by two runs.
Seales and Olivia Carter gave the Lady Noles a spark in the bottom of the first, picking up base hits to start the inning. After Summerford came in as a pinch runner for Carter, Holloway hit an RBI double to left field.
Chloe Reeder gave Smithville a 6-5 lead with a two-run single to left field before Amory got back-to-back out to finish off the inning. Both teams went three-up, three-down in the sixth inning, but the Lady Panthers came to life in the seventh.
After Emarie Boddie reached on an error and Phillips drew a walk, the Lady Noles elected to intentionally walk Karsen Sanders. Amory took full advantage of having three runners on as Anna Claire Harris hit a three-run double to center field to give the Lady Panthers an 8-6 lead.
“That was clutch right there,” Seger said. “Runners on, we’re down and trying to bring these girls in, and she stepped up and hit the gap perfectly. That set our dugout on fire, and it was contagious.”
Things kept rolling for the Lady Panthers after that big hit as McComb hit an RBI triple to bring Harris home, and Ainsley Martin hit an RBI single to center field to score McComb. Benson closed out the inning with her fifth strikeout of the night as the Lady Noles looked to shift the momentum in the bottom of the seventh.
Amory picked up back-to-back outs before Holloway hit a double to center field. Emarie Boddie secured the win for the Lady Panthers by hauling in a fly ball hit to shortstop.
“At the plate, I’m very pleased with what we did, but we made too many routine errors that killed us in the early innings,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “You roll the dice and walk (Karsen) Sanders to get to (Anna Claire) Harris and hope for the best. She got a good hit, so you just tip your hat to her. This was a good county-rivalry game that put us in a playoff-type atmosphere early in the season, and we’ll look to build on that going into division play.”
