TUPELO – After taking a dominant win in their preseason opener against Pontotoc, the Amory Lady Panthers came out with a lot of momentum during Friday’s game against Tupelo, but the tide turned in the final three sets as they fell 3-1.
Amory held off Tupelo’s comeback effort in the first set to win 25-18, but the Lady Golden Waves took the second set 25-21. Tupelo claimed the third and fourth sets by double digits, winning both sets by 25-15.
“Our emotions got the best of us, and we lost all the confidence that we had in the first set,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “That’s a hurdle that we’re still trying to get over, keeping the momentum once we have it.”
Leecie Martin opened up the night with an ace to score the first point of the first set. Marion Lockhart and Mia Thompson also contributed aces to increase Amory’s lead to 9-4.
Tupelo trimmed into the lead midway through the set until Madison Sykes’s block at the net pushed the score to 15-8. Ella Grace Phillips had back-to-back kills later in the set to secure the win.
“That first set couldn’t have gone any better than it did,” Ashford said. “We came out smoking, and our serves, sets, passes and hits were all good, but we got away from that and sent them too many free balls. You can’t send free balls to Tupelo because they have too many hitters.”
The two teams traded blows in the second set before Tupelo gained a 13-10 lead, forcing Amory to call a timeout. Emmy Millender sparked a run for her team with a block and a kill to cut Tupelo’s lead to 18-17 and force them to call a timeout.
Lockhart and Cassidy Talley’s kill kept the deficit close, but Tupelo sealed the set two win after the ball was hit out.
Tupelo jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third before Phillips’s kill and Anna Brooke Rogers’s ace tied things up at 5-5. The Lady Golden Waves scored seven straight points shortly after to pull away and force Amory to call a timeout.
Talley and Sykes teamed up for a place to cut Tupelo’s lead to 18-10, but the Lady Waves increased their lead to double digits and ended the set with a kill. Millender and Phillips both had kills at the start of the fourth to knot the score at 4-4.
Tupelo gained some momentum midway through the set to take a 15-10 lead. Adrianna Buckingham tried to give the Lady Panthers a spark with a block at the net, but Tupelo score three straight points to close out the win.
“This is perfect for us to play someone that’s really, really good and still compete with them,” Ashford said. “We beat them in a set last year and that helped us learn that we can play and compete against some of the best. If we keep that mentality of competing, we’re going to be alright.”
Phillips led the way with eight kills, while Millender had a pair of kills.
