BOONEVILLE – The Amory Lady Panthers kicked off the Class 3A playoffs in a major way, picking up a 64-42 win over Ruleville last Monday after outscoring the team 19-8 in the third quarter. Turnovers stifled the Lady Panthers in the second round as they fell 61-29 to Booneville on Friday.
“We got off to a slow start in our first-round game, but we started to get out in transition more and find our bigs,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “Jayda (Sims) had a really nice game, and she was able to hit some open jump shots. When your shooters are able to knock down shots, it makes everything a lot easier.”
Friday: Booneville 61, Amory 29
The Lady Blue Devils started the game hot on Friday night in the second round, jumping out to an 11-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Emarie Boddie and Sims rallied back with baskets to put the lead down to three points with 1:25 remaining in the quarter.
A 6-0 run by Booneville increased the lead to 17-8 heading into the second quarter.
Booneville opened the second by knocking down bucket after bucket to push its lead to 27-8 after a 10-0 run. Laney Howell ended the scoreless run to start the quarter by drilling a three-pointer, but the Lady Blue Devils answered with a pair of threes to make it a 22-point game.
Amory went into halftime down 39-17 after a putback layup near the buzzer by Keionna Thompson.
In the third, the Lady Panthers were outscored 18-2 in the quarter as Booneville ran away to take a 57-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
Amory worked its way to the free-throw line in the fourth to generate some points after its stagnant third-quarter performance. Asia Ivy, Thompson and Boddie each cashed in on baskets to spark a 5-0 run for the Lady Panthers at the start of the quarter.
Boddie and De’Asia Williams put in a pair of baskets in the closing minutes, but the deficit was too large as Booneville snagged the win.
“I told the girls after the game that we can’t let this last game define who we are and what we did this season,” Newell said. “For us to go from losing our entire starting five from last year to having multiple girls step up and take on bigger roles is awesome. When you have a group that will play hard for you, that’s all you can really ask for as a coach.”
Boddie led the Lady Panthers with 12 points on the night.
Tuesday: Amory 64, Ruleville Central 42
A hot night shooting the ball lifted the Amory Lady Panthers to a 64-42 win over Ruleville last Tuesday.
Laney Howell and Jayda Sims drilled a combined total of seven three-pointers on the night, and the Lady Panthers outscored Ruleville 19-8 in the third quarter to gain some separation.
Sims tallied 18 points for the Lady Panthers, while Howell added 13 points. Ashanti Berry contributed 10 points off the bench for Amory in the win.