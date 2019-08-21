AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers had opened the season by holding off Tupelo in a close game, but the Lady Wave returned the favor last Monday night, getting the lead late to hand Amory its first loss at 6-5.
Neither team could get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning when Tupelo put up a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers were able to answer immediately and cut it to a one-run game at 4-3.
Addie Bunch led off by drawing a walk, then Macie Williams smashed a double to put two in scoring position.
McKinley Dean reached on an error in the Tupelo outfield to send home the first run, then Cassidy Simmons followed her up with a sacrifice fly. Karsen Sanders singled to center to make it a one-run game, but a mixup with the umpires on the Lady Panthers’ courtesy runner caused the inning to come to an end with the tying run left on base.
Simmons set the Lady Wave down in order in the top of the fifth, and Amory took the lead in the bottom of the inning.
Madison Kirkpatrick reached on an error to lead off, and Maggie Kate Cummings followed her up with a base hit.
Emma Walker picked up the RBI with a sac fly to tie the game at 4-4, and Bunch gave the Lady Panthers the lead by reaching on another Tupelo error.
The Lady Wave went back on top in the top of the sixth with four hits, a walk and a sac fly, and the Lady Panthers only had two more baserunners in the final two innings as Williams drew a walk to open the bottom of the sixth, and Walker singled with two outs in the seventh.