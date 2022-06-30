AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers nearly held Caledonia to a shutout in Thursday’s game, but the Lady Cavaliers rallied back in the seventh inning to grab a 2-1 win.
“Defensively, I was very proud of our girls,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “Our pitching was very strong starting off with Julianna (Simmons), who hasn’t gotten a whole lot of varsity time in the circle, but she did a great job of coming in and throwing strikes. The other girls behind her really got after it and held them until that seventh inning. I’m just proud of the effort and grit that these girls have displayed all summer.”
After three straight outs, the Lady Panthers took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Maggie Kate Cummings was hit by a pitch, and Mylie Williams came in as her courtesy runner. Williams stole second base, and Emarie Boddie hit an RBI single to center field to score the run.
Caledonia got three runners on in the top of the second, but a double play prevented the Lady Cavaliers from scoring as Cummings tagged the runner out at home. The Lady Panthers were able to string together some hits in the bottom of the second as Audrey Kate McComb and Anna Claire Harris picked up base hits, but three straight outs ended the inning.
Amory continued to hold Caledonia to no runs over the next couple of innings while getting a few solid hits in as Bess Boykin hit a double in the bottom of the fourth. Despite getting runners on in the fourth and fifth, the Lady Panthers were unable to put up any runs in the innings.
“We put some hits on them, but they were kind of scattered at times, and we couldn’t piece them together to get some runs in,” Seger said. “They did hit the ball really well tonight, and that makes a difference.”
In the top of the seventh, the Lady Cavaliers got on the board, scoring a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead. Eva Claire Abney started off the bottom of the seventh for Amory with a hit deep to center field, but she was ruled out at third.
After the call, the Lady Panthers managed to load the bases after Boddie drew a walk, Ella Phillips got a base hit and stole second and Simmons got intentionally walked. Despite having three runners on, a groundout closed out the win for Caledonia.
“We had a huge hit there by Eva Claire (Abney) and the call didn’t go our way, but the girls never gave up,” Seger said. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve been trying to instill into their brains to never quit no matter what. Caledonia is a great team, and I love nail-biter games like this, but we just didn’t have the few little hits that we needed to get in.”