AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers and the Caledonia Lady Confederates were locked in a defensive battle until the visitors slipped in a late goal and came away with the 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon.
“I thought the girls played hard. Even when someone made a mistake, someone else stepped up and made a play,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We did that constantly throughout the game.”
Caledonia put its game-winner in the back of the net in the 74th minute, but the Lady Panthers’ defense had a strong game, which included a save of a penalty kick midway through the second half by sophomore goalkeeper Hannah Moore.
“Emma Coggin had an outstanding game, and her and Campbell (Erikson) both played really well at center defender,” Clayton said. “Hannah (Moore) had a huge save with their penalty kick in the second half, and we just got an unfortunate break with that goal that the girl hit wide. We misjudged it a little bit.”
Clayton said he was pleased with the effort, despite the shutout.
“Offensively, we created some opportunities. I thought Ellie (Baker) did a little bit better pushing forward in the second half, and Morgan (Mitchell) had a couple of looks with it,” Clayton said. “We just couldn’t get one in the back of the net, but as far as the way the girls competed and fought, that’s a very good Caledonia team. I was pleased with the overall effort.”
(B) Caledonia 5, Amory 1
The Panthers went into the half with a tied 1-1 game, courtesy of a Bryn Camp goal, but Caledonia found its groove midway by taking the lead in the 53rd minute and adding three more goals to put the game away in the final 25 minutes.
“The first half we did some good things, and we did, too, in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Then they scored in the 53rd minute, and we just quit. We can’t do that, especially against quality teams,” Clayton said. “When they saw us let up, they throttled us, and that’s what good teams are going to do. It completely got us off our rocker. Once they scored that second goal, we completely forgot everything we had worked on all week, and we can’t do that. We have to do a better job with our composure.”
Camp scored his goal in the 32nd minute off a cross by Santiago Perez, but the Panthers’ opportunities in the second half were limited.
“We had a few opportunities in the second half on our combos from inside to outside. Mattison Glenn on the back line had as good of a game as anybody, and Landon (Koehn) had a huge save near the end on a breakaway,” Clayton said. “We just have to be a lot more consistently better, and there were a lot of mistakes on all aspects of it from the guys, especially in the end. The first 52 minutes was probably was a different story, but the last 28 was about as bad as it can go.”