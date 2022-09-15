AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers battled to force a fifth set in last Tuesday’s match against Kossuth, but they fell just short in a 3-2 loss.
The Lady Panthers got off to a solid start, taking the first set 25-19, but Kossuth took the next two sets by 25-12 and 25-18. Amory bounced back in the fourth set, winning 25-21, but the Lady Aggies closed the match out with a 15-11 win.
“Winning the first set the way that we did, you would hope that they’d play each set like that, but I think our mental state changed,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “We get to the point where I have to tell them that the first set doesn’t define us, and we have to play hard at every point of each set. Slowly, but surely, they’re buying into that, so I’m okay with this loss because I saw a big improvement from when we first played Kossuth.”
Amory jumped out to an 8-5 lead in the first set behind three straight kills by Ella Grace Phillips. The Lady Panthers added to their lead with an ace and kill by Phillips to go up 13-7.
Phillips continued to rack up kills as she finished with 11 in the set, and Emarie Boddie sealed the set win with a block at the net.
Kossuth gained a 4-1 lead to start the second, but the Lady Panthers battled to tie things up at 5-5 with kills from Boddie and Phillips. The Lady Aggies managed to pull away midway through the set, going on a 12-2 run to increase their lead to 21-10 before closing out the set.
The Lady Aggies’ momentum carried over into the third set, gaining a small lead, but Amory rallied back to take a 7-4 lead on a kill by Phillips, an ace from Boddie and a block by Adriana Buckingham.
Kossuth rallied midway through the set to gain a 17-12 lead, and they did not let up as Aven Mathis closed the set out with an ace.
Boddie opened the fourth set with a pair of blocks and a kill to give Amory a 4-2 lead. Phillips and Buckingham added to the lead with an ace and a kill, while Marion Lockhart and Boddie teamed up on a block to increase Amory’s lead to 16-8.
The Lady Aggies tried to make a comeback run, but Phillips and Buckingham closed the set out with a kill and a block.
Amory gained an 8-5 lead in the fifth set with an ace from Emmy Millender. Kossuth rallied back to the lead and seal the victory with a 10-3 run.
“Last time we played them, we were on fire in the first set, but we got in our heads after that,” Ashford said. “In this match, we realized that we’re going to have to fight for every point, and that was the biggest thing that I noticed in this game.”
Phillips finished with 21 kills and a pair of aces, while Boddie added three kills and two aces.
