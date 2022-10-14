Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
Early struggles stunted the Amory Lady Panthers last Tuesday as they capped off their last regular season game with a 3-0 loss to Kossuth.
The Lady Panthers fell in the first set 25-11 and despite keeping things close in the second and third, Amory dropped both sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-17.
Amory coach Shay Ashford said her team tried to make some adjustments to combat Kossuth’s serving, but it was not enough.
“Kossuth came out on fire, and they killed us with their serving,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “We just couldn’t recover from that, and I changed up the lineup a little bit to give us a better outside blocker and moved (Emarie) Boddie from middle to opposite hitter. That worked well for us, but we couldn’t get things together with our serving and in our back row.”
Despite the loss, Ashford said senior Ashanti Smith and Madison Sykes stepped in for the Lady Panthers and provided the team with a spark.
“I started Ashanti (Smith), and she brought a nice block to the middle and has been working on her hitting a lot lately,” Ashford said. “Madison (Sykes) stepped in for us and provided some good passing in the back row.”
Ella Phillips finished the game with five kills and one ace, while Boddie, Marion Lockhart and Adriana Buckingham each added two kills. Lockhart also added an ace, while Smith added a kill.
This is not the last time the Lady Panthers will see the Lady Aggies as they host them for their second-round playoff match. Ashford hopes that her team will play in the moment against this familiar foe.
“I’m glad that we have the second round at our house, and we have the potential to play at home up until state,” Ashford said. “We’re working on being in the moment because we want everyone to play their part and not give up when things don’t go their way. I’m hoping that it’ll ease the girls’ tension since we already know what to expect from Kossuth. We want to come out serious and also have fun.”