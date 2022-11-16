NEW ALBANY - New Albany took advantage of a foul inside the box to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over the Amory Lady Panthers on Tuesday. Sami Jo Doyle connected on the game winner in the 70th minute.
"I think they (New Albany) capitalized on some opportunities there at the end," Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. "They've got some really good players in the attack and they had three PKs and scored on the third one.
"We were fortunate that they didn't score on the first two, one Annabelle (Holman) makes a really good play on, but it's tough to play on the road and the other team gets three PKs and get a good result. We had opportunities up until the end and New Albany did a better job in their attacking third than we did in ours."
The teams battled to a 0-0 first half as the defenses were able to withstand and throw back all offensive attacks, but New Albany struck early in the second half for the first goal of the match.
Doyle found net in the 45th minute to put the Lady Bulldogs up 1-0.
However, Amory didn't wait long before they evened the score as Miley Williams struck a shot on goal from the left side of the frame during the 54th minute to draw the score at 1-1.
"We saw some good stuff with our defense, we ran a different formation tonight than what we've been doing with less actually on the defense on the backline than what we've been having," Clayton said. "I thought our three backs handled it really well, Annabelle had a really good game in the goal. "We've just got to find a way to score goals, manufacture goals."
(B) New Albany 6, Amory 0
New Albany scored three goals in each half as they defeated Amory 6-0 in the boys contest.
Jorge Perez and Jorge Favela scored two goals each while Omar Gonzalez and Gael Perez had one goal.
"I thought we played better on the backline than we did last week, the communication was a little better on the back, we've just got to do a better job on building our counters," Clayton said. "I thought in the second half that knowing when to pressure and when not as to where our confrontation point needs to be was a little bit better in the second half.
"Part of it was staying with marks too, a lot of their goals came where we'd make a play like the goal keeper make a save or something and block it, but then we don't save it and the runners can put it away there. They've got a really good team, they move the ball well offensively, crash the goal really well, so we just got to get better. We've got a lot of things that we have got to work on."
