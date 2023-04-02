SMITHVILLE – After a week of no softball due to the recent storm, the Amory Lady Panthers accepted the challenge of going up against a talented Pontotoc team during Saturday’s Smithville Tournament.
The Lady Panthers kept things close up until the very end, but a six-run fifth inning helped Pontotoc pull away and take an 8-1 win.
“Adversity hit our town pretty hard, and these girls have been challenged mentally over the past week,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “They’ve been non-stop spending long days, working for our town and school, so we just challenged them to show up and have fun playing softball.”
The Lady Panthers struck early as Emarie Boddie got on base with a single, and Karsen Sanders followed with an RBI double to drive in Amory’s first run. Boddie also gave her team a spark in the third inning with a double, but back-to-back outs finished off the inning.
In the bottom of the third, the Lady Warriors scored a pair of runs on a sac fly and RBI single to take a 2-1 lead. Bess Boykin tried to get something going for Amory in the fourth by getting a base hit to center field, but the Lady Panthers’ run at the plate ended after back-to-back outs.
Amory’s defense responded in the bottom of the inning as a few ground outs to Audrey Kate McComb and a pop out to Boddie forced Pontotoc to go three-up, three-down.
After back-to-back outs to start the fifth, Boddie picked up a base hit and managed to advance to third base on a pair of errors. Ella Phillips followed by drawing a walk with Mylie Williams coming in as her courtesy runner, but a pop out to second base closed out the inning.
“We’re just trying to work back into things,” Seger said. “We just didn’t execute at times, and we came up a little short whenever we had runners on base. We’ve got a big week next week, and we’re looking forward to big things happening because I know this group of girls. I trust our process, and I’m excited for where things are going regardless.”
The Lady Warriors strung together six runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away as Pontotoc’s Joryie McKnight and Channing Lane hit RBI doubles in the inning. Boykin got on base after a single in the sixth, but back-to-back strikeouts sealed the win for Pontotoc.
“Mentally and physically they’re here and excited to be back in the uniforms, but their minds are other places, and I can’t blame them for that,” Seger said. “This is the beginning of our normalcy with our program, and we’re going to take it one game day at a time. We’re just blessed to be here today and have these games to play.
Also Saturday: Wheeler 2, Amory 1
Anna Claire Harris had an RBI single in the third inning, while Emarie Boddie, Karsen Sanders and Julianna Simmons. Ella Phillips finished the game with three strikeouts and only gave up two hits in two innings.
