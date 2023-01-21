AMORY - For the second year in a row, the Amory Lady Panthers finished the division with a perfect 10-0 record after taking down Vardaman 7-0 on Tuesday.
“The field conditions were really bad in the outside channel, so a lot of our attack came from our inside players,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We had a solid team effort to adjust to the field conditions, so I’m proud of how the girls handled it. The girls went another season undefeated in division play, so we’ll look forward to a bye week until the second round of the playoffs.”
12 minutes into the game, Allie Goldman set the tone for the night by scoring the first goal for Amory to give them a 1-0 lead. Mylie Williams added to the Lady Panthers’ lead with a goal in the 22nd minute on an assist from Emma Gore, and Riley Todd followed by finding the net two minutes later after another assist by Gore.
In the 33rd minute, Ellie Baker set Gore up for a goal as Amory extended its lead to 4-0 before halftime. In the second half, Payton Ford set up Williams for her second goal of the night, while Goldman followed by scoring her second goal a few minutes later.
Gore concluded the night by putting in her second goal of the game to clinch the final division win for the Lady Panthers.
“Emma Gore had a great game in the middle of our midfield with two goals and two assists,” Clayton said. “We defended well in the midfield and on our backline to keep our opponents out of our defensive third.”
Saturday: (B) Amory 7, Winona 0
The dynamic duo of Dylan Thompson and Cayden Smith were the story for the Amory Panthers in Saturday’s shutout win over Winona.
Thompson scored four goals for the Panthers, while Smith added three to help them pick up a 7-0 win in the first round of the playoffs. Amory will advance to the second round to face Forest next week.
“We moved the ball really well as far as getting it to our wings in the outside channel, and we did a great job of adjusting whenever Winona dropped their backline,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Dylan (Thompson) had a huge day offensively, Cayden (Smith) made some good plays offensively in the midfield along with all of our midfielders.”
Amory wasted no time in getting on the board after Thompson scored off of a deflection two minutes into the game. Smith followed with back-to-back goals on assists from Walker Mitchell and Thompson at the five and 10-minute marks.
A minute later, Thompson scored his second goal of the day on an assist from Sam Black, and Thompson scored once again in the 31st minute to notch a hat trick before halftime. Drew Blair sent Amory into the half up 5-0 after making a save on a header from Winona.
Thompson and Smith scored the final two goals for the Panthers at the 41 and 47-minute mark to seal the shutout win.
“Our defense did a really good job of not allowing Winona to get any quality shooting opportunities, so anytime it’s a boring day for your goalkeeper, it’s pretty good,” Clayton said. “We hope to get a little bit better and fine-tune some things going into the second round against Forest.”
Tuesday: (B) Vardaman 3, Amory 2
The Panthers found themselves in an overtime battle against Vardaman after ending regulation in a 2-2 draw. Amory fell just short in the extra period, losing 3-2 on Tuesday.
“Our backline (Sam Black, Kyle Dykes, Keith Byars and Sutton Payne) did a good job of transitioning us into the attack after they dispossessed the opponent,” Clayton said. “Drew Blair was solid in the goal, getting himself in good positions to make several quality saves. We created great scoring opportunities all night but didn’t put shots on target.”
Amory got on the board first in the 24th minute after Noah Coker set up Cayden Smith for his first goal of the night. The Rams tied things up in the 37th minute, but the Panthers responded a minute later to take a 2-1 lead before halftime as Smith scored his second goal of the night on an assist from Walker Mitchell.
“Cayden (Smith) made a great run on our second goal,” Clayton said. “He was determined to answer the goal that Vardaman had just scored.”
At the 64th-minute mark in the second half, Vardaman found the net to tie the game at 2-2, forcing overtime. The Rams managed to close things out in overtime after scoring a goal in the 97th minute.
“Ben (Gault) had a great second half, playing in the worst conditions on the field,” Clayton said. “He was still able to beat players in one-on-one situations and make runs in ankle-deep mud. Noah (Coker) is really coming on in the midfield, and he’s putting himself in better position and seeing splits and space to play into.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.