AMORY – In a tight match against Saltillo, two of Amory’s youngest starters stepped up the biggest.
Freshmen Emarie Boddie and Ella Phillips combined for 32 kills as the Lady Panthers held off a late charge from Saltillo to take a 3-1 win.
Amory won the first set 25-13, but fell in the second set 25-23. They rebounded to take the last two with scores of 25-8 and 25-23.
“My freshmen, I love them, and I’m so glad I get three more years with them. They really showed up and showed out,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “I love that they don’t play with any pressure. (Emarie) Boddie had an off game our last game, so this was her redemption game, and I’m so glad she came through. Those two girls are very special, and I’m so glad that I can coach them.”
Amory jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set and got up by double digits on Phillips’ kill. She also finished off the first set with a kill.
The Lady Panthers started out the second set with the lead, but the Lady Tigers came back midway through. They tied it up a 12-12 and took the lead on the next point. Amory tied the game at 23-23 on Kinzie Marchetti’s ace, but Saltillo took the next two points to tie the match.
“This is the fourth game we have had since I have been here, and our mentality is that we don’t know how to pick ourselves up once we get down,” Ashford said. “I am trying to change the dynamic of this program and teaching the girls how to fight. I can teach you techniques and fundamentals, but I can’t teach how to fight. I’m slowly trying to put in different techniques, different drills in practice to teach them that you have to fight. It’s a game of opportunities and mistakes, and you have to learn how to not get down when you make mistakes.”
Phillips opened the third set with a kill, and the Lady Panthers stayed in control the entire time to roll to the 25-8 win.
The fourth set was back and forth with Saltillo taking a lead midway through, but Amory had three straight kills from Myriah Beeks, Sasha Burdine and Phillips to first tie it up, then take the lead. Saltillo jumped back out on top, 20-19, and the two went back and forth again late.
Amory won the last three points to take the set and the match with a bad serve tying it up at 23-23, then Kami Wilf had a service ace to close out the win.
“They played really great the first game and the third game, but they get so excited about being in control that we get lax,” Ashford said. “Kami’s mental toughness really rolled in the last game, and I’m proud of her for stepping up and playing big for us tonight.”