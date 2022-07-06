SALTILLO – The Amory Lady Panthers ended their summer off with a bang, going undefeated at the Meridian Community College Tournament last Tuesday and winning the Saltillo Summer Tournament after a 0-0 shootout win, 4-3 in penalty kicks, against Saltillo.
“This was a good finish to our summer,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “The girls got better every week, and any time you can beat Saltillo more than once it’s really good. We’re pleased with the development of the girls that we have returning, and we’re excited about some of the younger ones.”
After 30 minutes had passed, the Lady Panthers found themselves tied 0-0 in the championship game against Saltillo, forcing the game to go into PKs. The Lady Tigers missed their first shot, while Mylie Williams made hers to give Amory a 1-0 lead.
Saltillo responded and tied things up on its next shot, but Emma Pinkerton drilled her shot to put Amory up 2-1. The two teams continued to go back and forth in PKs as Saltillo made its next one, while Ellie Baker made hers, giving the Lady Panthers a 3-2 lead.
The score remained at 3-2 after a pair of missed shots by the two teams, but the Lady Tigers tied the game at 3-3 after making their next attempt. Emma Gore closed the game out after drilling in her shot for the win.
“We played pretty well on the back line and didn’t give up very many shots all game,” Clayton said. “They probably took three or four shots in the last 15 minutes, but for the most part, we did a good job of marking up. Even in the New Albany game, outside of that one goal they scored on, that was the best look that we gave up all night. I was very pleased with our effort offensively and defensively.”
(G) Games 1 & 2: Amory 1, Saltillo 0; New Albany 1, Amory 0
In Amory’s first game against Saltillo, the Lady Panthers got on the board first as Baker put one in the back of the net with 18:30 left, and a few key saves by Annabelle Holman helped them take a 1-0 win.
In their second game of the day against New Albany, the Lady Panthers fell 1-0 after giving up a goal with 14 minutes left on the clock.
“It was pretty close all the way through in both those games against New Albany and Saltillo, and they’re really good competition,” Clayton said. “New Albany played in the 4A state championship last year, and in 5A, it always comes down to Lafayette and Saltillo for the North half championship every year. So to beat Saltillo twice and put up a good fight against New Albany was a positive thing to see.”
(B) Amory 0, New Albany 0; Amory 0, North Pontotoc 0; Saltillo 1, Amory 0
After back-to-back 0-0 ties against New Albany and North Pontotoc, the Amory Panthers were eliminated from Friday’s Saltillo Tournament after losing to Saltillo 1-0.
“I thought Noah (Coker) played pretty well in the goal because he hasn’t spent very much time there over the summer, but he still did a great job,” Clayton said. “We played pretty well on the back line, and we did a really good job of trapping New Albany in our first game and slowing down their forwards because they were trying to play really, really high.”
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead with 19:53 left in the game. Amory had a few good scoring opportunities as Cayden Smith and Izaiah Legaspi took shots at the net after Saltillo scored, but they were unable to cash in.
With 17 seconds left, a penalty was called against Saltillo, giving the Panthers a chance to tie on a penalty kick. Smith was elected to take the shot, but it just missed as the clock ticked down.
“I think we got a little tired towards the Saltillo game, and they probably had more opportunities to score than anyone else,” Clayton said. “I was pretty pleased with how we played defensively because we gave a much better effort than we did at the Meridian Tournament. We had some situations where a few midfielders made some good defensive plays for us too, closing off passing lanes and covering over 1-on-1 situations.”
Meridian CC Tournament
At the Meridian Community College Tournament, the Lady Panthers won three of their games last Tuesday, with one ending in a tie, while the Panthers finished the tournament with a 1-4 record on Wednesday.
“All of the tournaments we’ve been to over the summer had really good competition, and most of the teams we’ve faced were either 5A or 6A schools,” Clayton said. “That’s definitely going to help us in the future.”
The Lady Panthers started off the tournament with a dominant 6-0 win over Northeast Lauderdale as Payton Ford, Ellie Baker, Allie Goldman, Mylie Williams, Christi Carol Smith and Emma Pinkerton scored goals. Game 2 against Newton County ended in a 1-1 tie as Williams scored the goal for Amory.
The Lady Panthers bounced back and took a Game 3 win against Kosciusko with Emma Gore, Ford and Williams putting in goals. Amory closed out the day with a 3-1 win over Sumrall to remain undefeated in the tournament.
Gore scored a goal at the start of the game on an assist from Baker, and Williams finished with a pair of goals on assists from Leecie Martin and Goldman.
“Our girls have really matured over the break since last year,” Clayton said. “We’ve got quite a few things that we’ll need to improve on from August to November, but we’re really excited about the upcoming year.”
The Panthers fell in their first two games against Northeast Jones and Ridgeland, 6-0 and 2-0. Amory managed to rebound after back-to-back losses as they took down Wayne County 4-1 with Cayden Smith and Dylan Thompson both scoring a pair of goals.
In Game 4, Amory matched up against Northeast Jones again, and they fell 4-1 as Smith scored the lone goal for the Panthers on an assist by Sam Black. The Panthers concluded their day at the tournament with a 5-3 loss to Kosciusko with Smith, Noah Coker and Sutton Payne scoring goals.
“It wasn’t one of our better days on the guys’ side of things,” Clayton said. “We struggled at all phases of the game, offensively and defensively. Hopefully, we can use days like that one as a learning experience because if you’re not physically and mentally ready, you’re going to have some bad situations. Probably the better game that we played was actually against Ridgeland, who went undefeated again. We actually spread out and attacked a little bit, and even though we didn’t finish opportunities, we set things up pretty well in that game.”