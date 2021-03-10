HAMILTON – Amory saw its bats come alive on Thursday night, pounding out 15 hits in an 11-4 victory against county rival Hamilton.
That backed a strong pitching performance by Reese Griffith, who took a no-hitter into the sixth and allowed just four hits while striking out five.
“It wasn’t just one or two girls hitting today, it was down the lineup,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “This is what I have expected out of them. We just have to roll from one game to the other. Hamilton is good, and they are going to hit. I told our girls we celebrated too early, and that kind of amped them up. We have to take care of us because good teams like that can creep up on you.”
Amory started off the scoring by sending eight to the plate in the top of the first and scoring a pair of runs. Maggie Kate Cummings started things off by singling, and her courtesy runner Bess Boykin ended up scoring on a steal of home. Reese Griffith reached on an error, and her courtesy runner Erynn Boddie scored on Karsen Sanders’ RBI single.
The Lady Lions had an early chance to score with a walk to Melba Jones and Aniston Atkins being hit by a pitch, but Emma Pinkerton cut the runner down at home to keep Hamilton off the board.
Cummings got the offense going again in the second with her second hit, and Boykin ended up scoring on a wild pitch. Macie Williams was hit by a pitch, and Sanders picked up another RBI with a single to left.
Smashing doubles
In the third, Cummings and Williams smashed back-to-back RBI doubles to make it 6-0, and Ella Phillips drove in a pair with her double in the fourth.
Amory scored another in the fifth with hits by Cummings and Griffith, and Sanders and Julianna Simmons reaching on errors.
Hamilton got on the board in bottom of the sixth. Faith Imel reached on an error, and Jones followed her up with a walk. Madison Evans drove in both runs with a single up the middle to cut it to 9-2.
Phillips put an exclamation point on the game when she blasted a two-run shot in the top of the seventh to go up 11-2 after Sanders and Simmons led off with back-to-back hits.
An RBI single from Atkins and an RBI double from Evans in the bottom of the seventh brought home two more Hamilton runs, but Laney Howell caught a fly out to center to end the game.
“I went out there and talked to Reese in the sixth, and she said, ‘I want it,’” Seger said. “That’s what I’m looking for my girls to do, and that’s what we’re going to have to have out of her this year is for her to say, ‘No, I’m not ready to give up.’ She did a good job of holding it together because the sixth and seventh innings when things got intense and they started scoring, she could have folded.”
Cummings led the way with four hits, while Sanders and Emarie Boddie had three each.
“They did a good job. I’m excited for the future and for what this season holds,” Seger said of her team, which has no seniors. “We put up the hits and the runs in our first game, but couldn’t get it together defensively, and tonight they played their tails off defensively.
“Girls were diving around, and we had some big relays and threw the runner out at the plate in the first inning, which set the tone.”