The Amory Lady Panthers refused to be silenced and took full control after falling in the first set as they walked away with a 3-1 win over Pontotoc on Thursday.
Pontotoc took the first set 25-10, but the Lady Panthers responded in the second set to win 25-12. Amory continued to fight in the third and fourth sets to walk away with a pair of 25-16 wins, sealing the victory.
“I think we finally decided to play to our full potential,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “After we got blown out in that first set, I think the girls were a little embarrassed. We had a really, really large crowd for that game, and our student section played a huge part in us keeping that momentum and being in the moment for each play.”
Ella Phillips finished with 25 kills and nine aces, while Kami Wilf contributed 26 assists, six kills and two aces. Emarie Boddie added four kills, three aces and three blocks.
“Everyone that came in really stepped up, did their part and played hard,” Ashford said. “Ella stood out and had a really big night, and our back row libero Leecie (Martin) played really, really well for us because she was able to get a lot of serves in.”
Last Tuesday: Caledonia 3, Amory 0
The Amory Lady Panthers fell 3-0 to Caledonia last Tuesday night but fought in all three sets, dropping a close one each time.
Caledonia won the first two, 25-23, and rode an early lead to a 25-20 third set to complete the sweep.
“We have been pushing in practice to learn how to fight and not give up when we get down two or three points,” Ashford said. “Our momentum can change at any time, and I like that we came back and fought so hard. I just don’t like that we make unforced errors a lot. We have to cut down on those because it brings us down a lot and then we have to fight back.”
Amory held the lead early with Ella Phillips having back-to-back kills and a pair of aces from Marion Lockhart, but Caledonia went ahead on a bad serve and stayed in front until Emarie Boddie’s kill put the Lady Panthers back up at 14-13.
Kills from Phillips, Erynn Boddie and Kami Wilf kept the Lady Panthers trading the lead with the Lady Cavaliers. Wilf’s second kill tied the game at 23-23, but Caledonia won the final two points to take the set.
Phillips and the Lady Panthers rolled off a quick 4-0 lead in the second, but Caledonia fought back to go up 6-5. Emarie Boddie’s hitting at the net edged Amory closer midway through, and Phillips, Wilf and Lockhart all gave the Lady Panthers late leads with Lockhart’s making it 22-21. Caledonia took its final lead on a call for an Amory player in the net at 24-23 and sealed the set on the next point.
Lockhart’s kill gave the Lady Panthers a quick 1-0 lead in the third set, but Caledonia went up 4-1. Boddie helped the Lady Panthers claw their way back in with several kills, and Lockhart got one to draw it to 17-15.
Caledonia extended its lead to five once and six again late before back-to-back kills from Adriana Buckingham and Phillips cut it to four at 24-20. The Lady Cavs sealed the set and the match with the next point.
Boddie and Phillips dominated at the net with Phillips having 12 kills and Boddie adding another 10. Wilf had five of her own.
“I like our 6-2 rotation where I have two setters coming in because Kami can hit,” Ashford said. “She’s a consistent hitter and can block, so it helps us out in the front row a lot.”
