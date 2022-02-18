AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers kicked off their softball season by hosting their jamboree on Saturday afternooon, picking up wins in both games.
Amory started off the day with a 5-4 walkoff win against Itawamba AHS and finished it by downing Smithville, 7-3, in the final game of the day.
“We started off pretty strong defensively against Itawamba, had a girl on base and got a few missed calls,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “We struggled a little bit there when they started scoring, just that one inning, and then we answered back. I thought they did a good job in the bottom of the fifth coming back and getting those runs in and winning the ball game. We had an eighth-grader with no varsity experience getting that walkoff hit.”
The Lady Panthers fell in a 4-0 hole to start the game but rallied back with a three-run third inning. Amory loaded the bases with three straight hits by Bess Boykin, Maggie Kate Cummings and Macie Williams.
Reese Griffith and Karsen Sanders drove in the runs with a pair of RBI singles to left, and Griffith’s pinch runner, Ella Gray, came home on a wild pitch.
Amory couldn’t do anything with two more hits from Cummings and Williams in the fourth but walked it off with two runs in the fifth.
Sanders grabbed her second hit to start it off, and Julianna Simmons drew a walk. Eighth-grader Ainsley Martin walked it off by driving in both runs with a base hit to center field.
The Lady Panthers started out strong against Smithville, scoring in all three innings, including four in the first.
Griffith, Ella Phillips and Martin all had RBI singles in the first inning, then Griffith smashed a two-run double in the second. Cummings finished it off with a run-scoring single in the third to drive home Boykin.
The Lady Noles scored a pair of runs in the second and one in the third. Olivia Carter had the big hit with a two-run double to right in the second to drive in Kayleigh Ann Prince and Kelby Seales, who both started the inning off with singles. In the third, Chloe Reeder drew a walk, and Lexie Gray added a hit before the run came home on an error.
Griffith picked up the win for Amory in the first game, then finished off the second one with a strikeout. Phillips was the winning pitcher against Smithville.
“The top of our lineup hit it well today, and our pitching was very strong. We were able to go back and forth between the two in both games,” Seger said. “We struggled a little bit here in the second game, but it was a little bit different scenery in the second game than the first one. We didn’t have many walks on the day, and that’s one thing we talked about is making sure the girls have to earn it, not issuing walks. Hitting wise, I think we’re sticking it and putting the balls in play. The temperature change from the first game to the second game was a big difference.”
Smithville opened the day with a 7-1 loss to Itawamba. Carter, Andi Kate Holloway and Gray had hits with Gray driving in Smithville’s lone run with a double. Carter tossed the first three innings and gave up no earned runs.