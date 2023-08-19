SMITHVILLE - Amory’s hitters brought the thunder last Monday afternoon to help the Lady Panthers take a 3-0 sweep over Smithville.
The Lady Panthers pulled away late in the first set to come out on top 25-18 and also held off the Lady Noles’ comeback in the second set to win 25-18. Amory completed the sweep with a 25-17 victory.
“Everyone is playing softball around the same time volleyball practice starts, so their arm swings are coming from the side instead of from up top,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “When you come from up top, you’re killing it and that’s exactly what we did tonight, especially on the right side.”
Smithville’s Audrey Summerford got the afternoon started with an ace before Amory gained a 5-2 lead on Marion Lockhart’s ace. The Lady Panthers’ lead grew to 12-7 on kills from Ella Grace Phillips and Lockhart.
Cassidy Talley’s kill increased Amory’s lead to 17-11, but the Lady Noles came back to cut the score to three on a kill from Kelby Seales. A kill by Smithville’s Mary Haley Hood trimmed Amory’s lead to 20-18, but Amory’s Emmy Millender sealed the set win with her serves, recording multiple aces.
“Emmy (Millender) gave us consistent hits and serves all night, and Cassidy (Talley) was jumping out of the gym from that right side,” Ashford said.
Amory jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second set after multiple kills from Buckingham, Phillips and Lockhart. Smithville’s Kayleigh Harris ended the run to score the Lady Noles’ first points with a kill.
Phillips helped the Lady Panthers maintain their double-digit lead with multiple kills. Smithville cut the score to 17-10 with a kill by Branigan Vaughn and an ace from Seales, but back-to-back kills from Madison Sykes increased Amory’s lead to 20-10.
Vaughn’s aces cut the score to 23-17 late in the set, but Lockhart closed things out with a kill.
The Lady Panthers gained an 8-3 lead in the third on back-to-back kills from Buckingham, but Smithville tied things up at 12-12 after an ace by Vaughn. The two teams traded kills late in the set, but Millender’s ace gave Amory some separation, gaining a 21-16 lead.
Amory’s Leecie Martin put the game away with back-to-back aces.
Phillips finished with 16 kills for the Lady Panthers, while Buckingham added seven kills and Lockhart tallied five kills and two aces. Millender also contributed four aces and a pair of kills for Amory.
“Adrianna (Buckingham) has been working on her swinging all summer long, but we’ve just got to get her confidence and timing up because she can jump as high as ever,” Ashford said. “Marion (Lockhart) came in and gave us some good hits, and she got her tip-to-hit ratio down pat. Of course, Ella (Phillips) was just Ella. We know she can have performances like this every night.”
For Smithville, Seales, Vaughn and Hood all finished with four kills, while Vaughn also added three aces.
