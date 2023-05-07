BOONEVILLE — Down 1-0 in the second-round series of the MHSAA Class 3A state softball playoffs, the Amory Lady Panthers needed to answer to adversity in Game 2 on Thursday night.
The team faced it multiple times and each time it answered. Amory came out of a back-and-forth contest with the Booneville Blue Devils with a 10-9 win.
“Each inning, they had adversity,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “They fought through it, they stayed in it, came back to the plate and put the ball in play.”
After Amory fell behind 4-2 in the first, Bess Boykin and Audrey Kate McComb each hit one-run singles to tie the game in the third.
Julianna Simmons scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to put the Lady Panthers ahead 5-4. Booneville’s Hallie Burns helped her team with a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom half.
Amory regained the lead on a two-run single by Samone Burdine in the top of the fifth. In the bottom half, Greenlee Hodges hit a double to tie it, and Kathryn Donahue hit a single to put the Lady Blue Devils back on top.
In a game that saw six lead changes, Amory found itself down 8-7 heading into the top of the sixth.
Singles by Ella Phillips and Karsen Sanders put runners at first and third with one out. Anna Claire Harris then hit a line drive to the pitcher that was bobbled, allowing Phillips to score and tie the game.
Bess Boykin then brought in two runs on a single to left field, giving the Lady Panthers a lead that they refused to give up. Boykin went 3 for 4 with a team-best three RBIs.
“I just relaxed and had fun, and it worked out for me,” Boykin said. “It worked out for us.”
Shaylea King made it a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single, then an error in the next at-bat loaded the bases with two outs. Hodges then grounded out to third base to end the threat.
After Amory was unable to add insurance in the top of the seventh, Booneville got the first batter on base in the bottom half. The next two batters struck out before Burns popped out to end the game and force a decisive Game 3 in the series.
“This group of girls right here just executed the entire game plan that we had from the beginning of this series,” Seger said. “We knew it was going to be a fight. We knew that we were going to have to stay in it.”
Saturday, Game 2: Booneville 3, Amory 2
FULTON - Booneville’s Hallie Burns returned to form Saturday, leading Booneville to a 3-2 win over Amory in Game 3 of their Class 3A third-round playoff series at Itawamba Community College.
Burns, the two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year, was battered in a 10-9 Game 2 loss on Thursday.
The Ole Miss signee had to work through a nerve-wracking seventh inning when Amory (18-11) put runners on second and third with nobody out. Burns got a strikeout, gave up a sacrifice fly RBI, and fanned another hitter to clinch the game.
She also thrived at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a solo home run in the first inning. Amory tied it in the bottom half on Emarie Boddie’s solo shot.
It stayed 1-1 until the fourth when Amelia Nelson put Booneville (23-8) back ahead 2-1 with an RBI single. The Lady Blue Devils added another run in the fifth with the aid of a two-out error.
Karsen Sanders and Anna Claire Harris opened Amory’s seventh with back-to-back singles, and they both moved up a base on a wild pitch, but Burns struck out the next three batters to close things out.
“I told my girls, ‘All we ask is for you to go out there and give them a fight,’ and that’s exactly what our girls did,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “They never gave up.”
Wednesday, Game 1: Booneville 4, Amory 2
FULTON - After trailing 4-0 early, the Lady Panthers found a way to drive in runs late during Wednesday’s game, but it was not enough as they fell 4-2.
“The girls were mentally focused, and they left everything out there on the field,” Seger said. “I think our confidence boosted there towards those last few innings when we started putting balls in play and getting runners on bases. I know we got the loss but good things are to come because our girls have the confidence now to compete in this series.”
Samone Burdine started the bottom of the fifth inning by reaching on an error, and Julianna Simmons came through with an RBI double to put Amory on the board before a third out ended the inning.
After going three-up, three-down in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Panthers held Booneville in the top of the seventh. Bess Boykin got Amory going by reaching second on an error, and Burdine brought her home with an RBI single before Booneville closed things out with a pop up.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.