SMITHVILLE – The Amory Lady Panthers jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the fourth inning and never looked back as they rolled to a 12-4 win against county rival Smithville on Friday night.
It was the third of four meetings between the two, with Smithville winning the first two games.
“I think our big thing, the game changer for us, was that we came out, hit the ball and had some big hits,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “Our execution with runners in position was good, and we had two or three innings where we scored four runs. That hurts when you can add four in a row two innings back to back because we have been on the other side of that.”
Amory nearly picked up a run in the top of the first as Emma Walker and Connor Stevens both had hits, but Chloe Summerford got out of the jam with a strikeout.
Reese Griffith did the same in the bottom half with a groundout after two hit batters and a walk.
The Lady Panthers broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the second. Griffith singled leading off, and Cassidy Simmons drove her in with a one-out RBI single.
They had the two big innings back to back, scoring four in both the third and fourth innings.
In the third, they batted around, sending ten to the plate. Stevens singled with one out, and Macie Williams and Addie Bunch loaded the bases with an error and a hit by pitch. Griffith reached on an error on a dropped ball in the Smithville outfield to bring in one run, and Riley Ray followed her up with an RBI single up the middle.
Simmons brought in a run with an RBI fielder’s choice, and Madison Kirkpatrick capped off the inning with her RBI single.
In the fourth, Williams doubled to right with one out, and Bunch drove her in with an RBI single. The last three runs came in when Simmons and Laney Howell each reached and moved up on four straight errors to make it 9-0.
The Lady Noles broke up the shutout in the bottom of the fourth. Tristin Price was hit by a pitch leading off, and Kaleigh Ann Prince came in to pinch run for her. Kelby Seales brought in the first run on an error on a bunt attempt, and Hallie Benson put down a bunt single to bring in the second run.
Walker kept things going for Amory in the fifth, leading off with a double in the left center gap, and Stevens drove her in with a hit and moved up on an error. Williams picked up her second hit of the night on an RBI single to make it 11-2.
Lara Grace Woods cut that to 11-3 when she blasted a solo shot leading off the bottom of the fifth. Summerford grabbed a hit after her, and Olivia Carter reached on an error with two outs, but a popup to second ended the inning.
Smithville cut it to 11-4 in the bottom of the sixth as Benson and Orlandria Smith had back-to-back singles, and Parham brought in the run with a groundout to second base.
The Lady Panthers added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Stevens grabbed her fourth hit of the night with a double to right, and Williams reached on an error to bring courtesy runner Bess Boykin home.
“We had 16 hits, and we had a huge night out of Connor. She needed that for sure,” Seger said. “It was a big night at the plate for us.”
The Lady Noles threatened to make it interesting in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases on walks to Annie Brooke Morgan and Seales and Benson’s third hit. Smith drove one to right center, but Simmons chased it down to end the game.
Griffith went the distance in picking up the win, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning and just four on the night.
“Reese didn’t allow many hits tonight,” Seger said. “She did a great job on the mound, and defensively, Cassidy Simmons had two or three great plays in the outfield, including the one to end the game. If that gets past her in right field, Orlandria is getting third or going home one, depending on whether we hit our cut or not.”