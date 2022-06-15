AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers got off to a strong start in summer league play, downing Caledonia 13-5 last Tuesday night.
“It’s an awesome start, and our girls got in here and got after it,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “The defense looked sound, and our girls were seeing it and hitting it. It wasn’t just one kid either. They scored a few runs, and then we came in and answered back. It’s the little things I see with this group that I’m really super excited about, and it’s about them and not each player individually.”
Caledonia put up a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Amory answered immediately in the bottom half. Maggie Kate Cummings led off with a single, and Emarie Boddie reached on an error to plate the first run. Ella Phillips added an RBI groundout to score Boddie and tie the game.
The Lady Panthers went up by two in the second after Marion Lockhart and Anna Claire Harris reached on errors, and Audrey Kate McComb drove in both with a two-run single to right.
Amory batted around in the bottom of the third and put up nine more runs, including McComb’s bases-clearing triple to give her five RBIs on the night.
“Audrey Kate had a good night, and I moved her around a little bit,” Seger said. “She’s going to be one of our utility players this year, and I think that’s what will be a big part of this year’s success is we do have players that can mix around and go here and there.”
Also in the fourth, Cummings added an RBI single and Phillips smashed a two-run double.
Phillips and Harris went three innings each in the circle, each notching a strikeout.
“Our pitching has depth, and I’m excited about it,” Seger said. “Anna Claire gives us that extra cushion and that relief that she does have that experience. She has mixed in well.”