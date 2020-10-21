AMORY – After losing the first two sets of the night in their first round playoff game against Alcorn Central, Amory took it down to the wire, being a point away from taking the win before last year’s state runner-up came back and scored the final four points to take the 3-2 match win.
Central won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-19 before the Lady Panthers rallied for third and fourth set wins of 29-27 and 25-23.
Amory was up 14-12 in the final set before the Lady Bears came back and won 16-14.
“We definitely fought tonight, and I’m super proud of them. They have exceeded expectations, winning the division and being No. 1 coming into the tournament,” Amory coach Mandy Ragon said. “I felt like everyone contributed tonight, and there was no one player who got us to where we were. They all fought super hard, and our seniors led us with their leadership. To take a state runner-up literally to the end of the fifth set, I would have loved to have won, but you can’t ask for any more effort.”
Amory jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set after a kill from Jenia Bolton and a service ace from Ella Phillips, but Central jumped back in and the two teams went back and forth until the Lady Bears pulled away midway through. Trailing by eight, the Lady Panthers got it to within four before Central took the first set 25-20.
The Lady Bears pulled away late in the second set, and once again, Amory got to within four before Central won the final two points and the set 25-19.
The third set was a barn burner with neither team able to lead by more than three until Central went up 22-17 late.
Kami Wilf, Kathryn Cooke and Amaya Trimble were able to help the Lady Panthers fight back and tie the game, and the two teams traded the lead until Amory scored the final two, including a kill from Sasha Burdine, to take the 29-27 win and extend the match.
In the fourth set, Amory took the lead midway through, thanks to a pair of kills from Cooke, and never looked back.
Wilf finished off the 25-23 win with a kill.
“It was a little bit of our mistakes, but Amory played lights out in the last three sets,” Alcorn Central coach Eric Lancaster said. “Amory did everything right. They served well, swung well and played good defense. They answered everything we had and got in our girls’ heads.”
Phillips started the Lady Panthers off with a kill in the final set and helped them jump out to a 2-0 lead before the Lady Bears tied it up. Amory went up by as many as four at 12-8, then saw their lead cut to one. Trimble and Phillips helped push that back out to 14-12 before Central’s comeback with the final four points and the 16-14 win.
Trimble led Amory with 12 kills, while Cooke and Phillips had 11 each and three aces. The Lady Panthers finish out their season with a 10-6 record.
“Our serving came on. I was able to bring up Breanna Hawkins from junior varsity, and she had some killer serves for us,” Ragon said. “We had spikes, kills and blocks from the whole team. They took the challenge. You don’t ever want to lose, but if you’re going to, that’s the way to go out. I am super proud of the way they have come together and executed this year.”
Also in the first round:
Hamilton and Nettleton, which both qualified for the playoffs in their inaugural volleyball seasons, also fell in the first round of the playoffs to Biggersville and Senatobia respectively.
Hamilton fell in four sets, 3-1, to Biggersville by scores of 18-25, 20-25, 25-17 and 14-25. The Lady Lions won their division, finishing with a 15-3 overall record.
Nettleton was swept by Senatobia 3-0 by scores of 8-25, 12-25 and 16-25. The Lady Tigers finished second in their division to make the playoffs.