AMORY – Trailing 4-1 in their season opener, the Amory Lady Panthers worked to mount a late comeback, scoring two goals in the final ten minutes, but Saltillo held on for a 4-3 win last Tuesday night.
Amory’s Morgan Mitchell finished with a hat trick, and Macie Williams added two assists in the loss.
“We didn’t give up, and it would have been easy once we were down 3-1 or 4-1. We could have packed it in at that point, and I think they would have scored a few more goals if we did that,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We kept playing hard and got a couple of goals late, and we had another couple of opportunities in that span. We played a lot better in the second half and did a better job of getting the ball in space and attacking space and moving off the ball then. It was frustrating in the first half because we were really sloppy.”
Morgan Mitchell made a run to the goal in the eighth minute and put Amory up 1-0 off an assist from Ellie Baker.
Saltillo tied it up in the 16th minute, then pushed ahead 2-1 midway through the first half.
They extended their lead with two more goals, one with 14 minutes left in the game and one with 11 minutes remaining to take that 4-1 advantage.
Mitchell and the Lady Panthers made it interesting in the end as she put in her second goal of the night with six minutes to go, then cut it to one with just three minutes left.
Williams had assists on both of those goals as Mitchell completed her hat trick.
“Campbell (Erikson) had a really good game on the back line, and (Emma) Pinkerton got involved more in transition tonight than what she has been doing. There were a few routine plays here and there that if we make, it might have been different,” Clayton said. “Morgan made three great goals, and Macie had a good night feeding her. Emma Gore played really well at the left wing in the second half. Our defensive mids were sitting back on the back line in the first half and got moved up in the midfield and involved in the offense more in the second half.
(B) Saltillo 2, Amory 0
Saltillo came down the field and scored a quick goal in the first 15 seconds of the game and took control from there in the first half. The Tigers added another goal midway through the first half, but the Panthers were able to come out and hold them in the second half.
“They came out firing and were aggressive and caught us on our heels in the very beginning. The guys were up and down,” Clayton said. “We made a lot of mistakes, and even though we’re missing a lot of guys with football, we have to find ways to overcome that. The first ten minutes of the second half, we played better offensively and adjusted formation.”
Clayton was pleased with the play of sophomore goalkeeper Landon Koehn and also his defense.
“Landon had an outstanding game in the goal, and he’s getting better, which he’s new to the position and had never played it before this summer,” Clayton said. “I thought at times we defended well in the back and the midfield, but at times we also over-pursued and let them beat us in different ways instead of forcing them to the side. They have good quality teams on both sides, good size and speed, and that’s what we want. We want to play good quality competition outside and have your easier games in the division.”