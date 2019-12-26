The Amory Lady Panthers have been on a roll in the last two weeks.
Since opening up division play with a loss to Tupelo Christian, Amory has won its last five games and put themselves back in the hunt for a key playoff position.
“We’re working hard and hitting our groove right now. They have kind of really come together and played well in the last four games,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “That loss to TCPS was kind of a trigger because we just couldn’t get any breaks and outshot them 29-14. That next game with them will be crucial for us. If we can win up until then and beat them by two or more goals, we will still have a chance to win the division. Right now we got a shutout and max points with both Vardaman and Nettleton, so we have to keep doing that.”
The Lady Panthers continued their strong run on Thursday night with a 7-0 division win over Booneville. Morgan Mitchell had a pair of goals, while Emma Coggin, Ellie Baker, Riley Todd, Christi Carol Smith and Macie Williams also each scored a goal. Baker, Mitchell and Williams each had an assist.
Clayton stressed the importance of getting some players back healthy.
“Everybody has played well lately. We played last week with just 13 girls, and they have really stepped up and gotten better. It’s been a team effort with them,” Clayton said. “We have had to overcome a quite a few things other that what’s on the field. We’re hopefully going to get Maggie (Glenn) back soon, and we had Payton (Ford) gone to cheerleading and Bailey (Flynn) was out sick. We have to stay healthy from things other than injuries too because of our numbers. It helps that we have a lot of them contributing in different positions with some moving from the back line to the midfield and vice versa. We can adjust where people are to give them breaks at certain times of the games, and that’s also helped with kids having a better understanding of the game and knowing what to do in certain situations.”
Clayton complimented his two seniors, forward Morgan Mitchell and defender/midfielder Emma Coggin, along with their fellow captain Macie Williams and freshman Campbell Erikson on the back line.
“Emma is playing a big role in our midfield because we’ve moved her up there some during games, while still playing her on the back line some as well. Morgan has scored a lot of goals the last few weeks, which really helps,” Clayton said. “It also opens things up for other people because other teams are concentrating so much on her, and Emma (Coggin), Emma (Gore), Ellie (Baker) and Macie (Williams) have all had some goals. Macie does so much for us in our midfield, and you wish you could bottle her work ethic up. She watches hours of film a week, stays after practice, gets there early and it’s rubbing off on the other girls. Campbell has a lot of the same qualities, and they make play after play in relation to their positions.”
Boys: Panthers searching for consistency
The Amory Panthers started out division play with two big wins but stumbled in last week’s division game with Vardaman. Clayton said he’s looking for consistency out of his boys’ team, which contains 16 sophomores.
“Every time we’re about to take a step forward or we do, we take two steps back. We had a really good practice leading into last week and then had the disappointing loss,” Clayton said. “We didn’t do anything right for most of that game, and then we came back the next night against Pontotoc (on Saturday) and did some things well but didn’t for the last coouple of minutes of the first half. It’s getting them to realize that one little mistake can be detrimental to a game, and you have to do things right and be fundamentally sound to put yourself in the right situation.”
The Panthers were able to bounce back with a 7-0 win over Booneville on Thursday night. Gunnar Williams finished with a hat trick that included a pair of penalty kicks, and Santiago Perez added another two goals. Riley Grace and Bryn Camp each also added goals. Williams, Perez and Will McComb had assists.
“I think we could be in good shape as far as the division goes, but the thing is right now we have been so inconsistent, you don’t feel comfortable with it,” Clayton said. “We have to get to where we’re playing on a consistent basis in all aspects. We haven’t put together a complete 80 minute game yet and really haven’t had too many complete halves. We’re still making too many mistakes, and it’s part of our youth, just not the understanding of the game being where it needs to be at this point. We’re still trying to catch up.”
Clayton said he feels like some elements of defense have been strong.
“Mattison Glenn at center back has been really solid the last few weeks and is one of the most dependable players we’ve had,” he said. “T.J. Huppert had a really good week on the back line and started on Friday and Saturday both. We’re still in the process of finding the right fits. We have a couple players playing in different positions to see who the best options are because we have to know that once January gets here, and we finish out division play.”