AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers started their season off with a bang on Thursday night, coming away with a 3-2 win in penalty kicks against Saltillo.
It’s Amory’s first win over Saltillo since 2012.
“We have had some close games with them and went to PK’s a couple of years ago as well,” Amory soccer coach Nathan Clayton said. “It’s usually a real tight game, but we’ve been on the short end of the stick the last few years. That’s a great start to our season because they are a quality team, good all across the board.”
Both teams were locked into a 0-0 battle until the 58th minute when the Lady Panthers got on the board.
Macie Williams sent in a good ball from a strong corner kick that landed just in front of the goal. After several tries, Riley Todd finally got the ball across the line for a 1-0 Amory lead.
Saltillo found the equalizer just ten minutes later, forcing the game into penalty kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Annabelle Holman was key in the win, both in regulation and during penalty kicks, saving two of those and making several other saves throughout the game.
“Annabelle was huge, and I think she came into her own tonight,” Clayton said. “She gained some good confidence. Macie played a really good ball on that corner kick, and we had several girls there to where it gets dinked around. They were arguing that it hadn’t crossed the line, but it had already crossed it about two touches before that and had gone in and back out. Good things happen when you’re playing hard, and that happened tonight.”
Holman saved Saltillo’s first penalty kick while Williams put things off to a good start by making hers. Saltillo missed their second try, but so did Amory.
Holman came up with another big save on Saltillo’s third attempt, and Emma Pinkerton made her shot. The Lady Tigers finally made their fourth attempt, but Maggie Glenn sealed the win by making hers as well.
Clayton also praised several other players on defense, including Pinkerton, Glenn, Emma Gore, Christi Carol Smith, Alexy Smith and Alyssa Schrock.
“There are obviously some things we have to work on, but there are a lot of positives that we generated tonight,” Clayton said. “Our seniors did a good job with leadership, and we had quite a few girls playing in different spots. Emma (Gore), we played her on all three levels, and she did an outstanding job at that right back spot. Christi Carol (Smith) has been banged up, but we taped her up and she had a good game. (Emma) Pinkerton had a huge save, and Alexy (Smith) had some good moments. By committee in the midfield, we played well overall. It was a lot of good hustle, and we were able to overcome some of the mistakes we were making just because we had other people moving.”
(B) Saltillo 3, Amory 2
In the boys’ game, the match also went into penalty kicks after Saltillo sneaked a goal in during the final five minutes.
The Tigers made three of their four penalty kicks to come away with the win, while Amory made just one.
“It was bad that we didn’t finish, and that was my fault. It shouldn’t have come down to this, and this one should have been over at halftime, and we let them hang around,” Clayton said. “We couldn’t put them away, and they made some plays at the end. They deserved to win because they played better late in the game than we did. We didn’t capitalize on some opportunities in the attacking third, and our movement off the ball wasn’t very good in the second half.”
Clayton Reese scored both of the Panthers’ goals, getting the game off to a quick start with one less than a minute into the game.
Saltillo answered less than five minutes later to make it 1-1 just ten minutes in.
Reese broke the tie with another goal in the 32nd minute as Reed Stanford got the assist on both scores, and that score held up until the Tigers’ late goal.
“The first 15 or 20 minutes of the game, we played really well, and I’m trying to figure out if we just didn’t play as well after that or if we played over our heads at the beginning, which one it’s going to be,” Clayton said. “That was Clayton’s first game in nearly two years, and he was in on some good opportunities as well. He and Gunnar (Williams) both played pretty phenomenal setting other people up in the middle and attacking third.”
Defensively, Landon Koehn had several saves on the night, including one of Saltillo’s penalty kicks. Williams made the only penalty kick for Amory as two went off the crossbar or post and one was missed.
“We had a couple of lapses on defense, and they capitalized, but other than a few plays, I thought we defended pretty well,” Clayton said. “Landon played well in the goal, and so did the guys on the back. But hats off to Saltillo, they outplayed us at the end when it matters in a tight game.”