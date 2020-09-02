HATLEY – Amory volleyball opened the season by getting ahead in the division race, picking up a 3-0 division win over Hatley in their season opener on the road.
“We had some game jitters, and we had a couple of girls that we are trying to work out where in the rotation they fit best,” Amory volleyball coach Amanda Ragon said. “We were able to play around, make adjustments in the second set and kind of work that out. It was fun to get a division win in on the first night. We have a lot of versatility this year, a lot of players that can play different positions, a lot of players coming back. Three of our starters are seniors. I feel like last year we had a lot of athletes come in and learn the game, and now we are able to kind of work with what they learned last year.”
Amory got up by as much as 6-1 early in the first set before Hatley rebounded to close to within one at 11-10. The Lady Panthers scored the last six points of the set to win that one 25-16.
Amory was able to open up a big lead in the second set and cruise to a 25-9 win to go up 2-0 in the match.
The Lady Tigers tied things up three times in the third set before the Lady Panthers took control midway through and finished off the sweep with a 25-15 win in the third set.
Ragon said she had several players stand out, including some of her seniors.
“Kami Wilf is our setter, and she had some big serves and sets. Ella Phillips is coming in, starting as an eighth-grader, and they are both really strong servers,” she said. “Jillian Cox and Amaya Trimble are seniors who had some big hits. I just feel like it’s so much better confidence wise going out there. Everybody knows their role, and we are a family now.”
Amory made the playoffs for the first time in school history last season, but the goal this year is to win the division and make a run in the postseason.
“I was proud. I feel like we are going to be stronger than we have ever been,” Ragon said. “We made the playoffs last year and are trying to set that tone, set the bar higher. We are trying to play every game like it’s a big game. We want to get to state, and we want to win, and we finally have that possibility. We are trying to have that winning mindset, and I feel like it is finally in Amory volleyball. I look forward to seeing our seniors stir that up and finish what they started.”