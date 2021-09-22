AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers struggled in the first set of their division opener against Hatley last Tuesday night but pulled it together at the end.
They used that momentum to cruise through the next two sets and pick up a 3-0 win to open division play. Amory swept all three sets with scores of 25-21, 25-9 and 25-11.
“We had a really ugly start, and we had to switch some players around in the rotation,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “Apparently we don’t like change, but it’s okay because we have to get over that. We worked through it and pushed it through luckily. We got our heads in the game late in the first set and took it away.”
Hatley started out well in the first set, riding Kenlee Wilkinson’s serving to a quick 5-0 lead. Wilkinson had three aces in the first five points.
Amory called a timeout and was able to start to bounce back from there with Ella Phillips getting an ace and Jenia Bolton having a kill to get to within one at 5-4. The Lady Panthers tied the game and pushed ahead at 6-5.
The Lady Tigers fired back and tied the game up again before Kami Wilf’s ace pushed the Lady Panthers back ahead.
The two teams exchanged the lead eight more times throughout the first set with back-to-back kills by Myriah Beeks and Bolton putting Amory up for good. Wilkinson and Emma Rose Thompson for Hatley kept it close for the Lady Tigers, while Emarie Boddie also had a key kill to give Amory a lead midway through.
The Lady Panthers started out with the big lead in the second set, going up 8-0 as Phillips collected a pair of aces and a kill. Wilf took over the serving and had three aces of her own to get Amory to a double-digit lead at 16-4.
Hatley rattled off a quick 4-0 run to try to climb back in it, but a bad serve ended that momentum. Amory finished off the second-set win with a couple of kills by Phillips and an ace from Jayda Sims.
Phillips’ serving set Amory off on another lead, 8-0, in the third set with another four aces, and Boddie came through at the net with a pair of kills.
Thompson’s kill late in the game started to bring Hatley back into the set, but the Lady Panthers rattled off the final four points, including an ace from Wilf to close out the match.
“It’s great to start out division with a real win when we actually play,” said Ashford, whose team already had a forfeit win against Aberdeen. “It’s our goal to win the division. They won last year, and now I want to get it too as their coach and let’s go a little further this year.”
Phillips paced Amory with seven aces and eight kills, and Wilf had another eight aces. Boddie added five kills, while Sasha Burdine had four more with Bolton and Beeks each adding two.
For Hatley, Thompson finished with four kills and Wilkinson had four aces.