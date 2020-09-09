AMORY – Amory started off its match trailing Mooreville in the first set but once they found their groove midway through, they rode the momentum to a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Troopers last Monday night.
Amory trailed by as many as six in the first set.
“We definitely improved as the match went on. Coming off the weekend, I felt like we didn’t have as much going into it,” Amory coach Amanda Ragon said. “I told them once we got that first game out of the way, ‘Let’s do it.’ Our serves were a difference maker late tonight and just our communication as a team. These girls have played together now, some of them, for three or four years, so it’s time. They know what to expect between each other.”
Amory tied the game three times before taking its first lead at 14-13, but the Lady Troopers responded and went back on top. The Lady Panthers tied it again at 17-17 before taking the lead for good and rattling off 10 of the last 11 set points for a 25-18 win.
The Lady Panthers got off to a quick 3-0 start in the second set before Mooreville made it back and forth for a while. The Lady Panthers took the final lead of the game at 19-18 and got up by as many as four before pulling out a 25-22 win in the second set.
Senior leadership
“I was super proud of my seniors. In the beginning, serves were kind of messing us up. I don’t know how many Jillian (Cox) missed, but I was on the verge of pulling her out. I left her in, and she did 12 in a row,” Ragon said. “That was super awesome. Amaya (Trimble) and Kathryn (Cooke), I just told them senior leadership tonight was on point. It was exactly what we wanted. Sasha Burdine is playing all over the floor covering, and our eighth-grader Ella (Phillips) had some big serves in the second game. It’s so fun to watch them execute what we do in practice.”
Amory cruised more in the third set, taking the lead at 6-5 and getting up by as much as 23-10. The Lady Troopers won a few late points before the Lady Troopers finishing off the sweep with the 25-16 win in the third set.
“Mooreville is a very good team, and having to face a little adversity within ourselves is big,” Ragon said. “We are trying to instill a winning mentality this year, and they came together. Everybody was playing their role, so I am proud of that.”
The Lady Panthers took their first loss of the season against Pontotoc on Thursday but took the undefeated Lady Warriors to four sets.