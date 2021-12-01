Both Amory soccer teams split their final two games before taking time off for Thanksgiving with the Panthers picking up a win over Pontotoc last Thursday and the Lady Panthers catching a big road win against Ridgeland last Monday afternoon.
“We go down to Jackson once a year so it’s a practice for playoffs because if you’re going to make a run, you know you’re going to have to go there, and we want the first time we go play there to not be an elimination game,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Getting the win is big because that’s a 5A team that was 6-0 coming into our game. Our girls played really well defensively the whole game, and offensively we put it together in the second half.”
Amory picked up the 2-0 win behind two second half goals from Emma Gore and Payton Ford.
Gore scored hers early in the second half off an assist from Maggie Glenn.
Ford added hers late in the game, finishing off an opportunity after the corner kick from Macie Williams.
“Offensively, we improved really well from the last few games. Our midfield is moving around and getting in the attack, and we are moving in the attacking third to get good shooting opportunities,” Clayton said. “Any time you can score on a set piece, that’s a huge momentum shift that sealed the deal. Emma Gore’s speed on the ball has gotten better, and she’s gotten more confidence taking on someone one on one. She’s a good player who is athletic, and you can put her anywhere. We played her up top a good bit and then on the backline for the last few minutes to finish it up.”
It was the third straight shutout in regulation for the Lady Panthers after a win over New Albany and a loss to Pontotoc in penalty kicks. Monday’s shutout was posted by Annabelle Holman in the goal and Alyssa Schrock, Emma Pinkerton, Alexy Smith and Christi Carol Smith on the backline.
“The couple of times they did let shots up, Annabelle made some big plays for saves, and a lot of it was our midfield too, closing off passing lanes. The midfield did well transitioning from defense to offense,” Clayton said. “We moved other girls around like Payton (Ford), Maggie (Glenn) and Riley (Todd), and Macie was also big in the attack. Annabelle keeps taking a big step from last year, and her adjustment in the frame has gotten better as the ball moves from one spot to another. A lot of that is just experience. Our whole sophomore group, her included, has a really high ceiling and have really come on this year.”
The Lady Panthers dropped a defensive battle to Pontotoc in penalty kicks last Thursday as the two teams ended 80 minutes of regulation with a 0-0 score.
Pontotoc connected on four of five shots to prevail in the PK shootout as Amory managed just two goals in extras.
Players that scored the penalty kick goals were Riley Todd and Maggie Glenn. Todd successfully fired her shot inside the right post while Glenn cranked her goal inside the left.
Panthers top Pontotoc behind Smith’s big night
Cayden Smith figured prominently in the 3-1 win over Pontotoc last Thursday night on the road. All three goals scored by the Panthers saw Smith directly involved as he led his team on the offensive end.
“Cayden had a really good night,” Clayton said. “He’s transitioning well into playing forward and making better runs, seeing secondary runs and adjusting his body better. Offensively, I thought our guys adjusted well to the field. Pontotoc can be a really tough place to win because of the field dimensions. It can change the way you play, but I thought we handled it well.”
Smith’s first contribution of the night came in the 22nd minute as he sent a perfect pass forward to Clayton Reese for the opening goal of the match to put the Panthers up 1-0.
The second Amory goal came off the foot of Smith as he fired up a shot outside the box from about 25 yards out which found net for a 2-0 advantage at the 35-minute mark.
Three minutes later, Smith broke free in the Pontotoc backline for a possible one-on-one opportunity but was fouled from behind before he could offer up a shot. Gunnar Williams came up to take the penalty kick, and he deposited the shot inside the right post for the goal that sent the teams to half with a 3-0 Amory lead.
“It was good having Gunnar back in the field for a few minutes,” Clayton said. “He can create a lot of offensive opportunities with his field vision and ball distribution, so we’re hoping he’s 100 percent after the break.”
Pontotoc finished off the scoring with its goal in the 57th minute.
On Monday, Amory dropped a 2-0 decision in the boys’ game to Ridgeland.
“We played a lot better in the second half against Ridgeland than the first,” Clayton said. “They outshot us in the first half, and then we doubled their shots in the second half. We’re just trying to get consistent with creating correct shooting moments and high quality shots. We’re seeing spurts of it here and there. We’re trying to get more creative with getting into space in the attacking third, especially with division games coming up.”
Clayton praised his defense so far this season and his teams on both sides for handling a tough schedule.
“At center defense, Riley (Grace) and Lane (Carroll) have both been really good, and Landon (Koehn) has made plays in the goal. We moved Will (McComb) into the midfield for both games and he had a good week,” Clayton said. “On offense, Terrell (Atkins) played well at the wing this week, and it’s been different people each game with moving some guys around. We have played some of the best teams in the North in 4A and 5A, so the level of competition we have been playing is a lot tougher than what we’re fixing to play. You don’t get any better though if you play teams that you can show up and go through the motions with, and we have definitely seen an improvement with both teams so far.”