MABEN – The Amory Lady Panthers used strong defense and a group scoring effort on Saturday afternoon to open their season with a 59-48 road win over East Webster.
The win was the first for new head coach Nathan Newell.
“That’s what I have challenged them and what we always said our emphasis is going to be is on defense,” Newell said. “We turn our defense into our offense, and we want to make it a track meet, be up and down, sub in and out and always have some defenders on the floor with some shooters around them. We stuck to our game plan today, and it worked for us today.”
The Lady Panthers started out quick with Jatavia Smith having a strong first quarter with nine points. Kimiya Parks added another seven as Amory was able to open up a double-digit lead early in the second quarter.
Emma Kate Wright drained her first three-pointer to make it 25-12, and after the Lady Wolverines cut it to eight, Jayda Sims came off the bench for a basket and Amaya Trimble made a free throw to extend it to 33-22 at the half.
Wright started off the third with another three for some breathing room, and Laney Howell did the same to extend the advantage to 38-24. Wright scored another four to go up by 18 points, and Smith hit a three late in the quarter to help Amory’s 48-30 lead at the half after a Sasha Burdine steal and layup.
The Lady Wolverines hit some key three-pointers in the fourth and were able to cut the lead to seven, but Wright completed a three-point play to get it back out to double digits. Burdine and Parks added points late to help ice the win.
“We knew coming into the game that we were going to have to fill a void with (Amiya) Robinson being out due to quarantine,” Newell said. “I thought that not just one person stepped up, but as a whole, they stepped up and made the right decisions. They knocked down open shots, got after it on defense and just played a well-rounded game.”
Smith led the way with 17 points, followed closely by Wright’s 16 points. Parks added 12 points.
(B) Amory 54, East Webster 45
The Panthers overcame a slow start and held off several East Webster charges to pull away in their season-opening win.
Amory started out with a layup from Malik White and a three from Charleston Wallace, but the Wolverines quickly tied the game at 9-9 to end the first quarter.
Gray Thornton, Wallace, Drew Keeton and Jamerison Martin helped the Panthers open up a nine-point lead at 20-11, but East Webster had a couple of big three-pointers to get back close, including a buzzer beater to make it a three-point game at 22-19 at the half.
Foul trouble slowed the Panthers down in the third as Martin was forced to go to the bench with four fouls, but after the Wolverines cut it to one again, Wallace hit a key three to go back up by four, but a three-point play from East Webster’s Reid Gatlin gave them the 31-30 lead going into the fourth.
Wallace got Amory back on top to open the final quarter, but Gatlin answered again with a three. CD Bolton came off the bench to hit a three for the Panthers to go back up 35-34, and White added to it with a layup.
Keeton had a key three-point play and a putback, and Wallace helped them pull away in the end with key baskets as he, Martin and Keeton were able to seal the win at the free-throw line.
Wallace led the way with 24 points for a career high while White added 10 points.