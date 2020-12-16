AMORY – With a two-plus week layoff, Amory coach Nathan Newell thought it would take some time for his team to find its groove in their return to action last Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers started out slow but used their defense to stifle Hatley, 48-20, in their first game back from quarantine.
“It was expected to start out slow, and I told my girls that we were still going to give everything we’ve got and be Amory basketball through and through,” Newell said. “We’re going to keep playing hard and fighting, but I’m not going to expect all our shots to go in or us to be crisp on offense. It was what I expected, but I still liked the fight from the bottom to the top. We had some good output from just about everybody that came in and gave us some minutes.”
Hatley’s Peyton Wilkinson opened the scoring with a free throw before the Lady Panthers ended the first quarter on a 10-0 run with Jillian Cox, Laney Howell, Kimiya Parks, Amiya Robinson and Emma Kate Wright all contributing points.
Smith, Cox and Amaya Trimble started out the second on a 5-0 run before Brooklyn Owen ended Hatley’s drought with one of two from the line. Mary Katherine Willingham, Kilie Edwards and Wilkinson all scored in the second quarter for the Lady Tigers, but Parks helped stake Amory to a 24-8 halftime lead with her 6-0 run near the end.
Lexi Miller cut the lead to 15 points early in the third quarter. Smith responded for the Lady Panthers, having six of their 12 points in the period. Ashanti Smith closed out the third with a layup to put Amory up 36-15.
Robinson and Parks widened the gap early in the fourth, and Cox, Trimble, and Howell all helped ice the win in the final quarter.
“Jillian (Cox) did a great job and got the start for Senior Night tonight,” Newell said. “She did a good job of getting in there and mixing it up inside, and that’s something we have kind of been missing is having a true post presence. (Kimiya) Parks is on the smaller end of the post presence, so having Jillian back in there healthy, that will hopefully help us with our inside game a little bit. We did a good job of coming out and being aggressive, maybe a little too much at times, but at least we weren’t shy.”
Smith with 11 points and Parks with 10 points were in double figures for Amory.
(B) Amory 62, Hatley 39
Hatley kept it close for three quarters before Amory pulled away in the fourth.
Drew Keeton scored the first points of the game on a three-pointer, but Luke Moffett answered him with four straight points for Hatley’s only lead of the night. The Panthers got hot from beyond the arc, hitting five more three’s in the first as Keeton made one more, Jamerison Martin added a pair and Gray Thornton hit another one to stake Amory to a 25-10 lead at the end of the quarter.
Moffett sank his second three of the night to open the second and cut it to 12, but Charleston Wallace answered him with one of his own. Moffett and Markhel Hunt went on a 6-0 run to get to within single digits.
The Tigers got to as few as nine three times, including 37-28 at the half after a Conner Powell three-pointer.
Malik White made a layup to start the third quarter, but an 8-0 Hatley run cut it to three with Hunt, Moffett and Tyler Dabbs scoring. The Panthers returned the favor to close the third on an 8-0 run with four points each from White and Martin.
Keeton extended the lead to 13 points to open the fourth, and Amory’s defense was able to hold the Tigers to just two points in the final quarter on a layup from Hunt.
Martin had seven points for the Panthers in the fourth.
Martin led all scorers with 21 points with Keeton with 15 and Thornton with 11 also being in double figures for the Panthers. Moffett’s 17 points were a team-high for Hatley, closely followed by Hunt’s 15 points.