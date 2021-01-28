AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers saw their bench players step up on Friday night on the way to a key Division 1-3A win over Nettleton.
Jayda Sims came off the bench to make the game-winning basket with 42 seconds to go in the 42-39 victory.
“I tell them all the time that you never know when your number is going to be called,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “It’s the same thing with the COVID deal, you never know when someone is going to be out and you’re going to be asked to step up. That’s what I always try to make sure my players know and understand is to take every rep in practice with the consideration that it might be you next.”
Sydnie Harris put Nettleton on the board first with her three-pointer to open the game, but Jatavia Smith, Amaya Trimble and Jillian Cox helped the Lady Panthers tie the game. Smith’s basket and Laney Howell’s free throws put Amory up 11-8 at the end of the quarter.
Harris’ second three tied the game back up for Nettleton, and Madison Miller put them ahead with three straight points. Sims started off a strong night with six key points in the second quarter, including a pair from the line to send the Lady Panthers into halftime with a 19-17 advantage.
Miah Hall and Tamiya Martin put the Lady Tigers back on top to start the third quarter, and Amory didn’t retake the lead until a 6-0 run by Cox, Trimble and Ashanti Smith to close it with a 29-26 advantage.
Miller’s three to open the fourth tied it back up again, but Smith answered her. Miller and Harris each hit key threes with the final one making it 39-34 before the Lady Panthers clawed their way back in with an 8-0 run to end the game. Cox started the run in the final two minutes, and Amiya Robinson cut it to one with her layup.
Sims put in the game-winner, and Robinson iced it with another basket with 25 seconds to go.
“Give credit to Nettleton because I thought they came out and played well. They hit a couple of tough shots, and they made it tough on us on defense,” Newell said. “I felt like we had to earn everything we got tonight. What I’m proud of is that great teams find a way to win always, no matter what, facing adversity, getting down big or the defensive pressure getting to us, being in foul trouble and needing to have some girls that haven’t been getting as much playing time step up.”
Miller led all scorers with 17 points, and Harris was also in double figures with 12 points. Cox and Sims each scored 8 points to lead Amory.
(B) Amory 60, Nettleton 45
The Panthers turned a five-point game at halftime into a commanding division win with a strong third quarter on its way to a 60-45 victory over Nettleton.
“We stretched it out, and I believe they made another run and tightened it back up,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “To end the third quarter, we made a few big plays to stretch it to seven or eight, and that little cushion helped. You knew they were going to keep coming and keep guarding. They kept hitting a shot or two here and there to keep it tight, but I thought we kept coming.”
Jamerison Martin opened the scoring with a three-point play for the Panthers, but Nettleton’s Jamorion Ball answered him on the other end by sinking a three. The two teams continued to go back and forth in the first with Amory finally able to take a 14-11 lead at the end with a quick 5-0 run that included Gray Thornton’s steal and bucket.
Charleston Wallace started the second off by extending the Panthers’ lead, and Martin’s putback accounted for the final points in their 9-0 run. Jacorien Moore brought Nettleton’s drought with a pair from the line, and Jay Hawkins cut the lead to three. Drew Keeton pushed it back out to five three different times, but Zavian Dilworth and Ball answered him the first two.
Anterion Venson got Nettleton closer twice, including at the end of the second quarter with his buzzer-beater layup to cut it to 29-24.
Keylin Ruff took the first possession of the third down for an easy basket to get to within three, but Martin countered with back-to-back threes. Ball’s three and Moore’s free throw got it back to within 35-30 before Wallace and Malik White each scored late in the quarter. White’s bucket put the Panthers up 42-33 going into the fourth.
“We had different guys step up at different times to take on the load,” Pearson said. “The ball moved, and tonight, we played a little bit better than we have been and we needed it.”
Both teams traded scores to open the fourth as Keeton’s free throws gave Amory a double-digit lead. Ball hit another three with 5:40 to go to give Nettleton some momentum, but it was Keeton’s trey in the final three minutes that started to put the game out of reach. Keeton, Martin and White all scored down the stretch to put the game out of reach before Venson hit a late three for Nettleton.
Martin’s 20 points were a game-high, and Keeton was right behind him with 18 for the Panthers. Ball paced Nettleton with 12 points, while Moore and Venson scored 11 each.