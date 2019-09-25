The Amory Lady Panthers stunned their division and county rival Smithville in the final inning of their meeting on Saturday at the Nettleton Tournament.
Amory trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh but scored three in the final inning with the 5-4 win coming on Laney Howell’s walkoff RBI single.
Smithville took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Chloe Summerford’s two-out RBI single and scored two more in the third as Harley Hatley and Lara Grace Woods had back-to-back RBI hits.
Hatley doubled with one out in the fifth and came home on Annie Brooke Morgan’s RBI hit to make it 4-1.
Diving catches by Karsen Sanders and Howell in the outfield in the final two innings kept Smithville off the board.
Amory scored its first run in the fourth on an Emma Pinkerton RBI hit and had runners on in every inning, including a two-out double from Maggie Kate Cummings in the sixth.
The Lady Panthers found some momentum in the sixth when Sanders hit a double leading off, and Howell followed her up with a single. Pinkerton picked up her second RBI with a sacrifice fly to cut it to 4-2.
Emma Walker and Connor Stevens started off the comeback in the seventh with back-to-back singles, and Cummings brought the first run home with her base hit to left. Griffith was intentionally walked, and Sanders worked another walk to tie the game. Howell came up with the bases loaded and one out and sent her walkoff hit to center field to win the game.
Hamilton 7, Amory 5
The Lady Panthers hit three home runs in the loss – two by Connor Stevens and one by Emma Walker, who finished with three hits.
Tori Harrison, Lann Hollis and Aniston Atkins had two hits each for the Lady Lions, while Mollie Cockerham and Madison Evans hit doubles. Madison Mitchell drove in a pair of runs.
Walker’s three hits were tops for Amory, but Stevens, Maggie Kate Cummings, Karsen Sanders and Laney Howell had two each. Walker, Cummings and Sanders each hit doubles.
Hamilton 15, Nettleton 0
Caylin Ferraro, Tori Harrison, Faith Fontenot and Faith Imel all had multiple hits for the Lady Lions in the win. Imel led the way with three hits, including a double.
Nettleton got hits from Nealy Williams and Kailee Grace Inmon in the loss.
Choctaw Central 17, Nettleton 2
Tamiya Martin had an RBI single for Nettleton in the loss. Abbi Jones and Zion Seals also had hits.
Choctaw Central 12, Smithville 0
Lara Grace Woods went 3 for 3 in the loss, while Annie Brooke Morgan went 2 for 2 with a double. Harley Hatley, Chloe Summerford and Hallie Benson also had hits.