AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers and Smithville Lady Noles went toe to toe for three quarters, but Amory was able to pull away in the fourth for a 48-38 win over their county rival last Monday night.
Amory outscored Smithville 14-3 in the final quarter to snag the victory.
“It took us a really long time to get going, settle in and find anything that was going to be consistent tonight. You never know what you’re going to get when you step on the floor, what the challenges you’re going to face that night,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “Tonight was just a little bit different for us, and we just weren’t able to get to what we were comfortable in. You have to be proud that they found a way to settle in at some point and figured out how to be on top at the end.”
Orlandria Smith started out the night with a steal and a basket, and she and Chloe Summerford combined to give the Lady Noles a quick 9-2 lead. Kimiya Parks and Amaya Trimble cut it to one with an old-fashioned three-point play and a trey respectively, and Jhalia Small went on a 6-0 run by herself to give Amory its first lead. Tristin Price sank a three to tie the game at 14-all, but Parks and Small scored four straight to make it 18-14 Amory at the end of the quarter.
Smith cut it to two to open the second before Laney Howell drained a three-pointer to extend the advantage. Parks and Trimble opened up an eight-point advantage, but Smith added the final point to make it 27-20 at the half.
The Lady Noles started the third on a 6-2 run, courtesy of Smith and Carli Cole to cut into the lead, but Jillian Cox hit a jumper to end Amory’s drought. Smith scored four straight to make it a one-point game, then Summerford put the Lady Noles on top at 32-31 with 1:53 left in the quarter.
Cox hit another basket to retake the lead for Amory, but Price answered her with a three-pointer. Howell put in one of her two free throws, and Smithville carried the 35-34 lead into the fourth.
Small, Jatavia Smith and Trimble started off the final quarter on a 8-0 Amory run to retake the lead for good. A free throw from Cole and a layup from Smith were Smithville’s only points in the third and cut it to 42-38, but Small sealed the win by scoring the final six points.
“I felt like when we got the lead, we got to mix up a possession or two in zone and get our help established. We were able to get back on defense, and she (Orlandria Smith) was killing us in transition,” Pearson said. “We weren’t as desperate late to have to press and be in the open floor, and there were a couple of turnovers that we were able to get that gave us some baskets in the open court when we needed it to get that lead.”
Smith led all scorers with her 22 points for Smithville, but Small was Amory’s leading scorer with 20 points, and Trimble added another 11.
“Jhalia is pretty consistent in what she gives us,” Pearson said. “We were just finally patient enough to get it to her inside and let her do what she does. I thought she was active on the boards, which is always good for a post player.”