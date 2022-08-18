AMORY – It was an all-out battle for the Amory Lady Panthers in Thursday’s match against Mooreville, but Amory managed to come out on top in a 3-1 victory.
The Lady Panthers took the first set 25-19, but Mooreville responded in the second set to take a 25-16 win. In the third set, Amory fought back late to win 25-20, and they closed things out in the fourth with a 25-21 win.
“I like the close sets because I get to see how much heart and fight the girls have, but it’s kind of nerve-racking because you want to get it over with as quickly as possible,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “We have a huge problem of getting in our heads and struggling to bounce back, so I called a few timeouts to get the girls to regroup and focus on the task at hand.”
Mooreville took an early 4-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Panthers stormed back to take a 7-4 lead after a pair of kills by Ella Grace Phillips, an ace by Emarie Boddie and a block from Adriana Buckingham. The Lady Troopers regained the lead after adding six straight points, but kills from Kami Wilf and Buckingham and an ace by Phillips tied the game at 11-11.
The teams continued to swap the lead late in the set, but a pair of kills from Phillips and an ace by Emmy Millender gave Amory a 21-17 lead. Buckingham added to the lead and closed out the set win with another kill at the net.
Amory’s momentum carried over into the second set as they took a 4-0 lead after a block by Boddie and an ace from Wilf. Mooreville managed to come back and take a one-point lead, but a kill from Wilf tied the set at 5-5.
After a string of lead changes, the Lady Panthers took a 12-9 lead after a kill from Erynn Boddie and back-to-back aces from Millender. Phillips added to Amory’s lead with a kill and back-to-back aces.
Later in the set, the Lady Troopers tied things up and took a 20-16 lead, forcing Amory to call a timeout. Mooreville managed to close out the set with five straight points.
An early timeout helped the Lady Panthers settle in and respond in the third set after falling 12-10. Amory tied things up after a kill by Emarie Boddie, but Mooreville began to pull away to take an 18-13 lead late in the set.
A kill by Phillips and a block by Emarie and Erynn Boddie helped the Lady Panthers tie the set at 18-18. Kills by Phillips and Erynn Boddie allowed Amory to take a 22-17 lead, and they closed the set out after an ace from Emarie Boddie and a kill by Phillips.
Amory led early in the fourth set, but Mooreville came back to take a 14-11 lead as Amory called another timeout. After the timeout, the Lady Panthers tied things up on kills from Phillips and Wilf.
The Lady Panthers managed to pull away late in the set as an ace from Emarie Boddie gave them a 20-18 lead. Phillips put the game to rest with a kill and back-to-back aces.
“Everyone stepped up tonight, but we’re still trying to find the right rotation, and everyone is fighting for their position,” Ashford said. “They’re showing me what they’re made of, and I love it when we can all play together and have multiple people chip it. We’re hitting well, passing well and serving well, and that looks really good on us.”
Phillips led the way in kills for the Lady Panthers with 18, while Erynn Boddie and Buckingham tallied five. Phillips also added five aces, while Emarie Boddie and Millender finished with four.
