AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers finished off a two-game sweep of Nettleton in Division 1-3A play with a thrilling comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday night.
Amory scored five runs to come away with the 7-5 win in Game 2, following up a 14-11 victory in Game 1 for the sweep.
“We were struggling at the plate tonight and couldn’t get things going for us,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “They made some plays because they’re athletes and gritty. I’m proud of the girls for the way they kept their fight and focus. Everything wasn’t in our favor, but I told them we have to play from start to finish. They found a way to get the runs to pull off that win, and that’s big for this group.”
The two teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the first inning. Nettleton scored a pair in the top of the inning when Tamiya Martin walked and later scored on a wild pitch and Zyah Gunter reached on an bunt single and came home on Anna Claire Harris’ sac fly.
Amory evened it up with a two-RBI single from Karsen Sanders after walks to Macie Williams and Reese Griffith.
The Lady Tigers pushed ahead 3-2 after Zion Seals blasted a triple in the top of the third and came home on an error, then added two more in the fifth that included a double from Seals and base hits from Tamiya Martin, Harris and Tamera Martin.
The Lady Panthers had chances but couldn’t cash in again until their rally in the bottom of the sixth with two outs.
Ella Phillips smoked a triple to start it off, and Emma Pinkerton drove her in with an RBI single. Maggie Kate Cummings laid down a bunt hit, and the Lady Tigers appeared to be out of the jam but Williams reached on catcher’s interference.
“I knew it was crucial there with two outs, bottom of the sixth and not much time left,” Williams said. “I knew I needed to get on somehow some way and lucked up with catcher’s interference on a hard-hit ball. This rally was big especially with our fans here, and we can’t do it without them, and the intensity of the whole game. This is a big rivalry.”
Griffith made it a one-run game by drawing a bases-loaded walk, and pinch runner Mylie Williams scored on a wild pitch to tie it up.
Sanders drove in two more with her two-RBI double in the gap in right center to put Amory ahead 7-5, and Griffith worked around a one-out single to hold Nettleton in the seventh.
“When it clicked, it clicked, and we were able to start putting our hits in a row,” Seger said. “The interference call was big. The girls found a way to put it together to finish the ballgame because they truly wanted it. Nettleton is always tough, and they always have athletes out there, no matter the age.”
The two teams began their series on Wednesday afternoon with Amory putting up a 12-1 lead before the game was called due to rain after two-plus innings.
The Lady Panthers scored five in the first, including a Pinkerton RBI single and broke loose for six in the third as Sanders had a bases-clearing double and Pinkerton and Audrey Kate McComb added RBI hits.
Nettleton scored ten runs when the game resumed on Thursday afternoon.
Harris drove in two in a four-run third inning and then also had an RBI single in the fifth. Zion Seals hit an RBI single in the sixth, and Tamiya Martin did the same in the bottom of the seventh.
“It’s a tough way to lose, but our kids came over here today and played their guts out,” Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd said. “We got in such a big hole yesterday, but then came over here and outscored them 9-2 in that first game today. We had a bad break with the catcher’s interference, and I hate it for the kids. We have a lot of youth in big moments like this, and I thought they handled it the best they could tonight. We just came up short.”