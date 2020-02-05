AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers had another low-scoring division affair last Tuesday night but came away with the 39-29 win to secure third place in Division 1-3A.
Amory had key contributions from its bench and a strong night from their lone senior, Jhalia Small.
“It was another kind of slow start, but I thought we handled it. We had some bench players come in behind the starters and played well,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “Sasha (Burdine) had a really good time of getting the ball where it needed to go on both ends of the floor. She’s kind of been slowing coming on and playing more and more minutes. Tonight she was ready when her name was called, and I’m happy to see that.”
The Lady Panthers and the Lady Blue Devils were tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter as Emma Kate Wright, Amaya Trimble, Small and Kimiya Parks all had baskets. Sasha Burdine added a free throw.
Amory extended its lead to 18-14 as Small had seven of those nine points in the second, and Parks added the other two.
The Lady Panthers were able to get some distance in the third as they outscored Booneville 14-2 in the quarter. Wright added a pair of baskets and two free throws, while Small had another two buckets as well.
Wright, Trimble, Small and Parks all scored in the fourth to help ice the win.
Small led the way with her 15 points.
“The starters responded well with a big run to start the third quarter and kind of stretch the lead out,” Pearson said. “I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm early, getting the lead and not giving it back up. Jhalia had a good night, and we just have to get her the ball. Emma Kate got to the free throw line well in the second half.”
(B) Booneville 63, Amory 60
The Panthers held the lead during much of the first half but saw Booneville come back in the third quarter. Amory came back in the fourth and had the lead with less than three minutes to go, but the Blue Devils scored seven of the final eight minutes, including a key foul that was called in the final seconds when the Panthers seemed to have tied the game.
“It’s a tough talk to them in the locker room because I don’t know what else I can ask out of a group of guys to go against a really good team. I’m not one to complain about officials, but it’s frustrating to get there when the guys have earned the right to be down the stretch and they decide to call two fouls that haven’t been called the entire game,” Pearson said. “That’s what really frustrates me, and they’re wrong for that whether they admit it or not. Let the players decide it to that point because what was happening with us on the defensive end, especially with one in particular, and they chose to pick out and go with a hand check on them, it’s just not right. That’s what I’m hung up on more than anything.”
Amory held a 23-19 lead at the end of the first quarter, thanks to three straight three-pointers by Jamerison Martin, as he had 16 points in the period.
Drew Keeton opened the second with a putback, and Isaiah Thompson scored the final five points for the Panthers to carry a 36-30 lead into the half.
The Devils came out with a 7-0 run and took the lead, but Keeton sank a three to tie it at 39-39. Martin tied the game a few seconds later, and Thompson and Charleston Wallace each scored to trail by just three at 48-45.
Gray Thornton was fouled on a three-point shot and made all three to tie the game to start the fourth. Booneville went on a 5-0 run to retake the lead, but Thompson had a 6-0 run on his own to put Amory back up 54-53. The Blue Devils answered with a trey to go back on top, but Martin’s three-point play pushed the Panthers back ahead.
Thompson followed that with a basket to stretch it to 59-56 before the Devils scored the next five to go back up 61-59. Amory appeared to tie it up on the other end, but the foul was called, which sent Booneville’s Kaleb Guy to the line instead, where he made both. Martin was fouled after that and made one of two to close out the scoring.
Martin notched 26 points to lead the Panthers, closely followed by Thompson’s 20 points.