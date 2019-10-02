AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers scored nine runs in the first three innings on their way to a 10-3 win over Corinth last Monday night.
“We hit it well for the first three innings. In the first, we had runners on first and third with no outs and just scored one,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “It was 10-3, but I think we should have been able to play just five. It’s that sense of urgency that we were talking about needing to come on. It was Senior Night, and we won, and everybody did what we had to do. We hit a lot of line drives.”
Amory worked around a pair of Corinth hits in the top of the first and got on the board in the bottom half. The Lady Panthers loaded the bases with hits by Emma Walker and Connor Stevens and a walk to Addie Bunch, and Maggie Kate Cummings hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the run.
Cassidy Simmons snagged a line drive to open the top of the second, but the Lady Warriors added a run on three hits to tie the game.
The Lady Panthers responded immediately with three runs. Simmons and Laney Howell each singled, and Macie Williams drew a walk to load the bases. Madison Kirkpatrick broke the tie with an RBI single to left, and Walker followed her up with a sac fly. Stevens hit an RBI single for a 4-1 lead.
Amory retired Corinth in order in the top of the second and had the big inning in the bottom of the inning. Cummings reached on an error leading off, and Reese Griffith singled to center to drive her in. Sanders hit a double to put runners at second and third, and Simmons followed her up with a double of her own to bring in both runners.
Williams reached on an infield single and came all the way home on a pair of Corinth errors, and Howell followed her up with a hit, but a fielder’s choice and a line-drive double play ended the inning.
Bunch doubled in the fourth, and Sanders singled in the fifth, but Amory was unable to add to its lead.
They did add a final run in the sixth after three straight hits by Howell, McKinley Dean and Kirkpatrick and a sac fly from Stevens.
Corinth capitalized on three hits and Amory’s lone error in the top of the seventh to score a pair of runs, but Stevens came in to catch a popup to end the game.
Pace called it a complete team effort and praised the defense.
“Laney (Howell) had three hits, and Madison (Kirkpatrick) and Connor (Stevens) each had a couple. Emma (Walker) is starting to find it a little bit and going to come around,” he said. “Karsen (Sanders) is in a groove, and she’s just a freshman. We had just one error tonight, and Cassidy (Simmons) had around three or four putouts as our pitcher. Hopefully we’re hitting our stride.”