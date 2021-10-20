AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers steamed past Byhalia in a 3-0 home playoff win last Tuesday to advance to the second round.
Amory's season came to an end on Thursday night in the second round, falling 3-0 to Kossuth by set scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-10
Amory took early leads in the first two sets and did not look back against Byhalia, winning the first and second set by scores of 25-6. After being down early in the third set, the Lady Panthers came back and sealed the first-round sweep with a 25-15 victory.
“We brought the energy and started off the first two set playing really great volleyball,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “We made some minor mistakes here and there especially in the last set, but we were able to correct them and get the win.”
In the first set, the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 6-2 lead after back-to-back aces from Kami Wilf, and Byhalia called a timeout. Amory’s early momentum in the set continued after the timeout as kills from Jenia Bolton and Myriah Beeks helped extended the Lady Panthers’ lead, and Sasha Burdine’s kills pushed their lead to double digits.
After back-to-back aces by Jayda Sims and a block from Beeks, the Lady Panthers capped off the first set victory on a kill by Ella Phillips.
The Lady Panthers continued to dominate in this game, taking a 10-0 lead in the second set after multiple aces from Phillips and kills by Emarie Boddie. Beeks and Phillips’ kills and an ace from Kinzie Marchetti expanded the Lady Panthers’ lead to 23-6, and back-to-back kills from Phillips clinched the set win.
In the third set, Amory took a 4-1 lead after an ace from Wilf, but a few mistakes from the Lady Panthers aided the Lady Indians in tying the score and taking the lead. The Lady Panthers called a timeout to halt Byhalia’s momentum, but the Lady Indians took a three-point lead after the timeout.
Kills from Bolton and Beeks tied the game up at 7-7, and multiple kills from Burdine and Phillips helped push the Lady Panthers’ lead to three. The Lady Indians tried to hang on and keep the set close, but kills from Boddie and Phillips and an ace by Marchetti inched Amory closer to victory.
The Lady Panthers clinched the set and completed the first-round sweep on a kill from Boddie.
Phillips ended the game with 11 kills and six aces, while Burdine added seven kills. Bolton and Boddie each finished with six kills, and Beeks tallied four kills.
“I think Ella Grace (Phillips) played great tonight, and Jenia (Bolton) and (Emarie) Boddie both had good games hitting at the net for us,” Ashford said. “We know the second round will have tougher competition than the first, so we have to be mentally prepared. I know we are physically prepared but mentally we have some work to do, so we’re going to regroup tomorrow and get ready for our next opponent.”
In Thursday’s second round matchup against Kossuth, the Lady Panthers’ season came to an end after the 3-0 loss.
“We saw that we could play with them in the first set, and then I think we got too lax in the second set because we did so well in the first,” Ashford said on Thursday. “We were like, okay, we can play with them, so maybe I can breathe, but we didn’t need to breathe. We needed to keep holding our breath.”
Phillips finished Thursday’s game with seven kills for the Lady Panthers.